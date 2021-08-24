Election filing ends for Bamberg County towns; longtime Ehrhardt mayor not running for re-election

Candidate filing is complete in Bamberg County, where one longtime mayor is not running for re-election. There are no contested races in Ehrhardt or Govan.

Filing ended for the county's nonpartisan municipal elections at noon Monday.

The towns will hold their elections on Nov. 2.

Ehrhardt Mayor William Stanley has decided not to run for re-election this year. He has served the town for 24 consecutive years.

“I'm 80 years old, and it's time to let somebody else take over,” he said.

Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. is the lone candidate running for mayor of Ehrhardt.

Incumbent Mayor Wilma L. Edmonds has filed for re-election to the position in Govan.

Other municipal seats up for election this year in Bamberg County and the candidates who will be on the ballot are listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.

Ehrhardt - mayor and two council seats

• Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. - Mayor

• Harry Hughes - Council

• No one filed for a second council seat after Bennie Hughes did not file for re-election.