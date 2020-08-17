Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 18 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg County on Monday.

Statewide, there are 451 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,905 and confirmed deaths to 2,185.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 18 new cases, 2,592 total cases and a total of 77 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 488 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 390 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 92 total cases

• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases