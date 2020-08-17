Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
An additional 18 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg County on Monday.
Statewide, there are 451 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,905 and confirmed deaths to 2,185.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 18 new cases, 2,592 total cases and a total of 77 deaths and 1 probable death.
• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 488 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 390 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 92 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 88 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 0 new cases, 127 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 0 new cases, 113 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 2 new cases, 173 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 53 total cases
• North (29112) – 1 new case, 147 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 55 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 6 new cases, 899 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 3 new cases, 412 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 44 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 183 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 70 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 66 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 1 new case, 265 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 172 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 78 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 61 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 3 new cases, 390 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 2 new cases, 321 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new cases, 124 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
