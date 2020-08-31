Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 651 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333 and confirmed deaths to 2,588.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 2,821 total cases and a total of 99 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 541 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 418 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.