 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 651 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333 and confirmed deaths to 2,588.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 2,821 total cases and a total of 99 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 541 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 418 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 shot in North fight
Local

1 shot in North fight

Someone shot a 19-year-old male in the chest during a fight at a gas station in North at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, according to North Police Chi…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News