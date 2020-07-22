Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; 2 more probable cases in region

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Orangeburg County and Calhoun County each have a resident who probably died of coronavirus.
Orangeburg County has 48 new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has six new cases and Calhoun County has six.
Statewide, there are 1,654 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 74,761 and confirmed deaths to 1,203.
Orangeburg County now has 1,695 total cases, 10,412 estimated cases and a total of 38 deaths and one probable death.
Bamberg County now has 328 total cases, 2,015 estimated cases and a total of three deaths.
Calhoun County now has 231 total cases, 1,419 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. They include new cases from Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Bowman (29018) – 4 new cases, 66 total cases, 405 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 new cases, 39 total cases, 240 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 8 new cases, 61 total cases, 375 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 4 new cases, 97 total cases, 596 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 7 new cases, 60 total cases, 369 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 1 new case, 93 total cases, 571 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 37 total cases, 227 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 8 new cases, 115 total cases, 706 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 2 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 33 new cases, 613 total cases, 3,766 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 18 new cases, 274 total cases, 1,683 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 new case, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 4 new cases, 27 total cases, 166 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 102 total cases, 627 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 1 new case, 12 total cases, 74 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 39 total cases, 240 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 6 new cases, 40 total cases, 246 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 6 new cases, 186 total cases, 1,143 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 7 new cases, 110 total cases, 676 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 3 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 6 new cases, 61 total cases, 375 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 new case, 10 total cases, 61 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 47 total cases, 289 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 9 new cases, 305 total cases, 1,874 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 14 new cases, 171 total cases, 1,050 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 5 new cases, 87 total cases, 534 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
