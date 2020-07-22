Elderly Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus; 2 more probable cases in region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Orangeburg County and Calhoun County each have a resident who probably died of coronavirus.

Orangeburg County has 48 new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has six new cases and Calhoun County has six.

Statewide, there are 1,654 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 74,761 and confirmed deaths to 1,203.

Orangeburg County now has 1,695 total cases, 10,412 estimated cases and a total of 38 deaths and one probable death.

Bamberg County now has 328 total cases, 2,015 estimated cases and a total of three deaths.

Calhoun County now has 231 total cases, 1,419 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. They include new cases from Tuesday and Wednesday: