Elderly Bamberg, Calhoun county residents die of coronavirus

An elderly resident of Bamberg County and an elderly resident of Calhoun County have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, a Calhoun County resident probably died of coronavirus.

Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Calhoun County, along with 12 in Bamberg County and 43 in Orangeburg County.

Statewide, there are 1,573 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 83,720 and confirmed deaths to 1,505.

Orangeburg County now has 1,990 total cases, 12,224 estimated cases and a total of 47 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 382 total cases, 2,347 estimated cases and a total of 10 deaths.

Calhoun County now has 278 total cases, 1,708 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases