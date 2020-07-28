Elderly Bamberg, Calhoun county residents die of coronavirus

An elderly resident of Bamberg County and an elderly resident of Calhoun County have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, a Calhoun County resident probably died of coronavirus.
Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Calhoun County, along with 12 in Bamberg County and 43 in Orangeburg County.
Statewide, there are 1,573 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 83,720 and confirmed deaths to 1,505.
Orangeburg County now has 1,990 total cases, 12,224 estimated cases and a total of 47 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County now has 382 total cases, 2,347 estimated cases and a total of 10 deaths.
Calhoun County now has 278 total cases, 1,708 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 3 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 68 total cases, 418 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 3 new cases, 107 total cases, 657 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 78 total cases, 479 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 7 new cases, 121 total cases, 743 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 38 total cases, 233 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 1 new case, 129 total cases, 792 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 43 total cases, 264 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 14 new cases, 702 total cases, 4,312 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 3 new cases, 324 total cases, 1,990 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 5 new cases, 126 total cases, 774 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 3 new cases, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 47 total cases, 289 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 6 new cases, 212 total cases, 1,302 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 4 new cases, 132 total cases, 811 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 2 new cases, 68 total cases, 418 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 2 new cases, 15 total cases, 92 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 50 total cases, 307 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 1 new case, 324 total cases, 1,990 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 14 new cases, 221 total cases, 1,358 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 4 new cases, 104 total cases, 639 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
