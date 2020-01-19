TORRANCE, Calif. – The votes are in and the top eight bands have been selected to perform at the 2020 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) marching bands and dance teams.
HBCU marching band fans cast their votes to help choose the “final eight” bands, which will bring more than 1,800 student musicians and dancers to perform at the 17th HBOB Invitational Showcase on January 25, 2020 in Atlanta.
The 2020 HBOB Invitational Showcase will feature high-energy performances and showmanship from the following eight bands:
• Benedict College, The Marching Tiger Band of Distinction (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) – second appearance
• Florida A&M University, Marching 100 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – seventh appearance
• Grambling State University, Tiger Marching Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – second appearance
• Hampton University, The Marching Force (Big South Conference) – second appearance
• Jackson State University, Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance
• North Carolina A&T State University, Blue & Gold Marching Machine (Mid- Eastern Athletic Conference) – seventh appearance
You have free articles remaining.
• Prairie View A&M University, Marching Storm (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance
• Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands (Ohio Valley Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance
Honda invited all HBCU marching bands to participate in this year’s program. The “final eight” bands were selected from among 38 bands that chose to participate through a voting process that included fans, band directors, HBCU school presidents and Honda representatives. The four bands that received the highest number of votes automatically secured their spots in the lineup while the other four bands were selected by the HBOB committee.
Each of the eight bands will receive a $20,000 grant from Honda to support their music education program, as well as an all-expenses paid trip to the Invitational Showcase.
“Marching bands are the cornerstone of HBCU culture, and through Honda Battle of the Bands, we are able to bring together students, alumni, fans and supporters in celebration of their incredible talents,” said Steve Morikawa, vice president of Corporate Relations and Social Responsibility for American Honda. “Honda congratulates all eight bands and we look forward to an inspiring day of entertainment, showmanship, and school spirit.”
Tickets for the HBOB Invitational Showcase start at $10 and are available for purchase now on the official website. Fans can join the conversation using #HBOB and follow the final eight bands’ journey to the Invitational Showcase on official HBOB social media channels:
• Facebook – Facebook.com/HondaBattleoftheBands
• Twitter – @The_Honda / Twitter.com/The_Honda
• Instagram – @the_honda / Instagram.com/the_honda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.