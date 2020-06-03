Eight OCSD graduations Thursday

The 2020 commencement exercises for the eight high schools in Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
The following schools will hold their commencement exercises at 9 a.m. on their schools football/athletic field: Bethune-Bowman High School, Branchville High School, Edisto High School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, Lake Marion High School, North High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. The High School for Health Professions commencement exercise will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football stadium.
All guests must have a ticket to enter the commencement exercises, and their names should have been submitted to their respective school for entry. No one will be admitted without a ticket. The commencement exercises will begin promptly as scheduled, and those individuals desiring to attend should plan to arrive early to allow adequate time to park and enter the facilities. Attendees should plan to be seated no less than 30 minutes before the programs begin.
The high school valedictorians and salutatorians from Orangeburg County School District have been determined. This special honor recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of these distinguished student leaders from the high schools in Orangeburg County.
The valedictorian at Bethune-Bowman High School is Carlos Davon Keitt. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard (Sherra) Keitt. He plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in criminal justice.
The salutatorian at Bethune-Bowman High School is Edith De Jesus-Alegria. She is the daughter of Ms. Aracelia Alegria. She plans to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and major in biology.
The valedictorian of Branchville High School is Ashley Wright. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom (Jan) Wright. She plans to attend Clemson University and major in horticulture.
The Salutatorian at Branchville High School is Susan Li. She is the daughter of Eric Li and Lily Lin. She plans to attend Clemson University and major in dentistry.
The valedictorian of Edisto High School is Brady Conrad Smoak. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark (Sherry) Smoak. Smoak plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in computer science.
The Salutatorian of Edisto High School is Justin Parker Kittrell. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ike (Christie) Kittrell. Kittrell plans to attend Clemson University and major in mathematics education.
The valedictorian at the High School for Health Professions is Amber Carr. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anson (Nikki McCants) Carr. Carr plans to attend the Claflin University Alice Tisdale Honors College and major in biochemistry.
The salutatorian at the High School for Health Professions is Jordan Twitty. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg (Valesta) Twitty. Twitty plans to attend the College of Charleston and major in public health.
The valedictorian of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School is Shaun Jourdan Perez. He is the son of Janet (Trina) and Salvador Perez. Perez plans to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and major in nursing.
The salutatorian at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School is Charles Carter. He is the son of Christina Carter and the late Brian Carter. Carter plans to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and major in computer software.
The valedictorian at Lake Marion High School is Ashanti Elliott. She is the daughter of Clarence Elliott and Sheila Keitt. Elliott plans to attend Clemson University and major in business.
The salutatorian of Lake Marion High School is Jaiden Mosley. He is the son of Kimberly Young and Trevis Mosley. Mosley plans to attend Winthrop University and double major in dance education and marketing.
The valedictorian of North High School is Jayla Shareace Young. She is the daughter of Mr. John Young and Ms. Teresa Livingston. Young plans to attend Lander University and major in nursing.
The salutatorian of North High School is Amanda Paige Whitehead. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Whitehead. Whitehead plans to attend the College of Charleston and major in computer science.
The valedictorian of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is Nyasia Jannira Argrow. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie (Janet) Argrow. Argrow plans to attend the Claflin University Alice Tisdale Honors College and major in biology.
The salutatorian of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is Laila Eboni Folk. She is the daughter of Mr. Kelvin Folk and Ms. Barbara Johnson. Folk plans to attend Clemson University and major in industrial engineering.
