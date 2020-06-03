Eight OCSD graduations Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 commencement exercises for the eight high schools in Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The following schools will hold their commencement exercises at 9 a.m. on their schools football/athletic field: Bethune-Bowman High School, Branchville High School, Edisto High School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, Lake Marion High School, North High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. The High School for Health Professions commencement exercise will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football stadium.

All guests must have a ticket to enter the commencement exercises, and their names should have been submitted to their respective school for entry. No one will be admitted without a ticket. The commencement exercises will begin promptly as scheduled, and those individuals desiring to attend should plan to arrive early to allow adequate time to park and enter the facilities. Attendees should plan to be seated no less than 30 minutes before the programs begin.

The high school valedictorians and salutatorians from Orangeburg County School District have been determined. This special honor recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of these distinguished student leaders from the high schools in Orangeburg County.