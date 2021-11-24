Ehrhardt fire victim identified

A Wednesday morning fire at an Ehrhardt apartment claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

Eva M. Beard, of 41 Sylvan Court, died after a fire broke out around 9 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Newberry, Hicks said.

According to Ehrhardt Town Clerk Teresa Smith, a woman who was in a nearby apartment stepped outside for a cigarette and smelled smoke coming from another unit.

The woman checked it out and saw smoke coming from the unit. She then called 911.

Firefighters attempted to rescue Beard from the burning apartment, but weren’t successful.

The fire caused smoke damage to three adjoining units.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.