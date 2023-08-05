The Willie Jeffries School of Excellence (WJSE) team is growing. An assistant principal and an administrative assistant have been hired and join Fabien McGill who was announced earlier as the founding principal.

Alethea Bryant-Dixon will be WJSE’s assistant principal, bringing more than 15 years of experience in education to her new role. Bryant-Dixon is a South Carolina State alumna, having graduated in 2008 with a B.S. in Art Education. Bryant-Dixon also received her Interdisciplinary M.A. from the University of South Carolina and her Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Principalship from Arkansas State University. She is currently a Doctoral student at the University of South Carolina, studying Educational Practice and Innovation. Bryant-Dixon previously served as Assistant Administrator at Vance-Providence Elementary School in Orangeburg County.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of the Willie Jeffries School of Excellence team. No matter what role I’m in, my ultimate goal is always to make a positive, lasting impact on the children that I serve,” said Bryant-Dixon. “I look forward to leading this school alongside Mr. McGill and having the opportunity to truly transform the Orangeburg community for the better.”

Jada Ulmer will also be joining the team as the administrative assistant. Ulmer is a graduate of Claflin University and holds a B.A. degree in Sociology. She has experience as a Legal Assistant, a Library Manager, and an Early Childhood Coordinator.

“Ms. Bryant-Dixon and Ms. Ulmer are going to be incredible assets to our team,” said McGill. “We are committed to hiring highly qualified individuals who not only have skills and experience, but also share the same values and beliefs that will make the Willie Jeffries School of Excellence a great place to learn and grow.”