White named dean of students at SCSU

Mary M. White has been promoted to dean of students at South Carolina State University in the Division of Student Affairs.

The Dean of Students Office is responsible for providing support and advocacy for students in collaboration with internal and external constituents by coordinating cross-functional collaborations and projects within the division of Student Affairs as well as across the campus of S.C. State.

White rejoined S.C. State in 2007 as the secretary in the Honors Program and was promoted as Student Service Program coordinator II in the newly named Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Honors College for a total of 14 years.

She has more than 20 years of experience working in various aspects of education.

White brings a wealth of knowledge to this position, having worked closely with various departments on campus and having built great working relationships with administrators, faculty, staff and students.

She worked in Brooks Health Center from 2001 to 2005, and she was a work-study student for housing in Student Affairs from 1985 to 1988.

She is knowledgeable of the academic requirements and university policy and processes to which students must adhere for a successful matriculation at S.C. State.

White was the 2019 Staff Employee of the Year for the Division of Academic Affairs as well as the 2019 University Staff Employee of the Year.

She is a native of Orangeburg. She received her bachelor's degree in sociology and criminal justice administration from Claflin University in 2003 and her master's degree in transportation and civil engineering from S.C. State in 2017.

She is a mother of four children, two of whom are S.C. State graduates: Dr. Valerie E. Nwadeyi, 2016, nuclear engineering, and Maryah A. Nwadeyi-Smith, 2017, radiochemistry.

Her middle daughter, Deloris U. Nwadeyi, will soon graduate from S.C. State with her education specialist degree. White is looking forward to her 15-year-old son, Jeremiah, joining the family legacy at S.C. State in 2025.