Watson named director of University Relations at SCSU

Veteran journalist Sam Watson has been named director of University Relations at South Carolina State University.

Watson had served as S.C. State’s public information officer since February 2021.

“Since his arrival at SC State, Sam has helped enhance the public’s understanding of what makes this university an outstanding institution of higher learning,” said Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, S.C State’s vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs. “He brought a wealth of experience to the role and consistently demonstrates leadership, determination and creativity in everything he does.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Sam into our management team. I know he will continue innovating so that the S.C. State story is effectively communicated to our various stakeholders and the world,” Bennett-Bellamy said.

As director of University Relations, Watson will lead a team of multiskilled communicators to produce news, feature stories and videos highlighting S.C. State’s academic successes and advancements, as well as students, faculty, staff members and alumni.

He also will coordinate SC State’s digital content as the University Relations and Marketing team develops the university’s new website. He will continue to serve as the primary point of contact for news media and coordinate press coverage at S.C. State.

Watson spent 35 years in the newspaper business - first as a photojournalist, then as a reporter and finally as an editor.

As a reporter, he specialized in covering both K-12 and higher education for much of his career.

He concluded his tenure in newspapers as the chief editor at Johnson City Press, a daily publication in Northeast Tennessee. Under his leadership, the Press received Tennessee’s top newspaper honor from the Tennessee Press Association/University of Tennessee three of the four years he was the editor.

A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, Watson received his bachelor’s degree in English/journalism from Tennessee Technological University in 1988. He is an avid photographer, film buff and outdoors enthusiast.