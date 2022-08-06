Wade named alumni director at SCSU

Loyal Bulldog Matthew Wade has been named director for the Department of Alumni Relations and the annual fund at South Carolina State University.

“It is a pleasure to have Matthew join our team in the capacity of director of alumni relations and the annual fund,” said Adrian Scott, associate vice president for Institutional Advancement. “He brings a set of skills that will grow our presence as well as increase the level of engagement and participation we are currently seeing.

“His energy will rejuvenate our current team as we are pushing to new heights,” Scott said.

Wade, 29, is a proud alumnus of SC State who has had a wealth of experience teaching and interacting with students and other alumni.

Along with being the former assistant director for Admissions, he has also acted as an admissions counselor, residential life coordinator and University 101 professor at SC State.

He received his bachelor’s degree in history from SC State in 2017. He then received his master's degree in higher education/student affairs from Purdue University Global in 2019. He is attending Capella University for his doctoral degree in higher education leadership.

“I am a product of SC State, and I’m very big on being in a space where you’re well enough to talk to older alums, but you’re also relevant enough to speak with our young alums, as well,” Wade said. “So, I believe that I’m in that space, and I believe that it will be a great journey for me and Alumni Relations.”

Wade is responsible for implementing a progressive Annual Fund program designed to increase gifts from SC State alumni, administrators, faculty and staff, as well as local businesses and industries. He also oversees the planning and implementation of class reunions and alumni activities related to Homecoming, Founders’ Day, the Alumni Convention and Commencement.

Wade is confident that in his new position and with his experience at SC State, he will successfully meet the needs of all alumni. He plans to do alumni surveys to learn which events they would like to participate in. He hopes by doing this, he will get a higher engagement outcome.

He also will develop a student class-based program to promote philanthropy among students.

“One of the things we’re going to be starting is the Pre-alumni Council. This is going to be an organization that will help teach students about the importance of philanthropy and what it means to be a great alum,” he said.

Wade wants to connect with other faculty and staff on campus to help achieve his goal of reaching all students, including freshmen. To continue having dedicated alums, he knows it is important to instill those values early on.

“I am very excited about the work that will be done in this role. Of course, the team and I will continue great efforts in increasing alumni engagement, but I want to build the presence of our young alumni and help them understand the importance of giving back to our great institution,” Wade said.matthew wade