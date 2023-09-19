DENMARK — Voorhees University will be conducting an active shooter training session titled "Surviving an Active Threat: Run. Hide. Fight." on Sept. 19-20.

This comprehensive training will be held at three campus locations: the Dawson Center, Mass Hall and the St. James Building, running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The training will be conducted by Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

The active shooter training sessions are designed to equip members of the Voorhees community with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond effectively in the event of an active threat situation. The training will cover critical aspects of response, including the importance of running to safety, finding a secure hiding place, and taking appropriate action to defend oneself and others if needed.

The sessions will feature a pretest to assess participants' baseline knowledge, practical exercises to simulate real-world scenarios, and a post-test to gauge their understanding of the material covered. Additionally, a class evaluation will be conducted to gather feedback and insights from participants, ensuring that future training sessions can be even more effective.

Upon successful completion of the training, participants will be awarded a certificate, recognizing their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the Voorhees University campus.

Chief Shawn Hale, Voorhees Director of Safety and Security, emphasized the importance of proactive measures in light of the increased frequency of active shooter situations on college campuses across the country.

Hale said, "The safety of our campus community is of the utmost importance, and we will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of everyone. This training is a critical step in our ongoing efforts to prepare our students, faculty, and staff for any potential threat."

Voorhees University is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all members of its community. This active shooter training session is just one example of the university's dedication to preparedness and safety.