In his state of the university address, Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, Voorhees University president, predicted a great 2023-24 academic year.

Speaking to faculty and staff during the annual Fall Institute recently, Hopkins painted the picture of a bright and prosperous future for the year, assuring them that through individual productivity the university will advance to the next level of excellence in exponential proportions. With the university having recently been approved to offer the Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, Hopkins said the university is now poised to provide greater community service and meet the needs of the citizens of Bamberg County and beyond.

He said that the achievements of Voorhees have garnered national attention. “It is one thing for us to internally evaluate our level of success and boast, but it is taken to another level when you get the attention of external organizations,” he said. Hopkins was referring to the US News and World Report, a recognized leader in college, graduate school, hospital, mutual fund, and car rankings, which ranked the South Carolina HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) the number one best college in the south, the number two HBCU in South Carolina and number 26 nationwide.

The United Negro College Fund, a national advocacy organization for private HBCUs, also recognized the level of excellence achieved at the university. During the UNCF Unite Conference held in Atlanta in July, the Denmark institution was awarded the Institutional Excellence Award in recognition of its commitment to outstanding achievements. Hopkins credits “the support of the Board of Trustees and the dedicated employees who are inspired by an amazing student body” for the phenomenal success the university is experiencing.