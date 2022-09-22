Voorhees homecoming scheduled Nov. 6-13

DENMARK — Voorhees University has released its 2022 Homecoming schedule and announced its theme, “Remember the Times,” selected by students, alumni, faculty and staff. Homecoming includes a week filled with activities for the entire community from Nov. 6 through Nov. 13.

Homecoming day is Nov. 12, when the Voorhees basketball teams play the Johnson & Wales University Wildcats. The women’s game will begin at 1 p.m., and the men’s game begins at 3 p.m. Before the games, a parade is planned at 10 a.m. from downtown Denmark through the Voorhees campus. Participants can attend a step show after the games.

Highlights of the week will include a gospel concert on Nov. 6 featuring Joshua Rodgers as the headliner, Monica Ross and Family, Flossie Johnson and Favor, Debra Murray, Anthony Thomas and The Encounter, the Claflin University Dream Gospel Choir (invited) and the Voorhees University Alumni Reunion Choir. A bonfire will follow the concert.

On Nov. 8, the Voorhees women’s basketball team will play the College of Coastal Georgia. The men’s team will play Brewton-Parker College. A block party, including vendors, will be on Nov. 9. The Alumni Hall of Fame Gala, a 3-on-3 basketball competition, and Trap & R&B Bingo night will be on November 10.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11. The university has planned a program to honor veterans, a career fair, a seafood boil and a pep rally. The evening will be capped with the annual homecoming concert. To end the weekend, an alumni Sunday service will be held on Nov. 13.

“Homecoming is a time for alums to return to campus and reflect on when they were students here. Our students get to celebrate the university and meet those who came before them. The community has a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled week,” said Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees. “We are privileged to “Remember the Times” and to share those memories with the surrounding community.”

For a complete list of homecoming activities, ticket information and hotels offering special rates to Voorhees Homecoming visitors, visit voorhees.edu/our-college/homecoming-2022.