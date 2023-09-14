DENMARK — Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees University, delivered the keynote address during the institution’s 127th Opening Convocation on Sept. 7.

He highlighted the university’s history, celebrated its founder, Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, and emphasized the pursuit of excellence “the Wright way.”

“In pursuit of the next level of excellence – the Wright way” was the central theme of the address, emphasizing Wright’s legacy.

Hopkins discussed the challenges faced by African Americans during Wright’s time and her determination to establish a school for African Americans when formal educational opportunities were scarce.

Hopkins highlighted Wright’s dedication to education and her role as an educator, administrator and entrepreneur. He underscored her vision and collaboration with the Episcopal Church, which has supported Voorhees University for nearly a century, as instrumental in the institution’s growth.

“Dear Voorhees University family, as we continue in pursuit of the next level of excellence, we must remain committed to approach our goals the Wright way,” Hopkins said.

He emphasized the importance of inspiration, determination, imagination, faith and high expectations for Voorhees University’s future.

“Students, faculty, staff, senior leadership team, Board of Trustees members and alumni alike, we have each been called at Voorhees University,” he said. “We share this space at Voorhees University as we are in the Wright place, at the Wright time to carry on the pursuit of the next level of excellence the Wright way,” he continued.

Hopkins challenged the Voorhees University community to strive for excellence in all endeavors.

He cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, “No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”