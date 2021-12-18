'Very exciting day' for Orangeburg; officials cite significance of Biden visit

Visits by President Joe Biden and Congressman James E. Clyburn in Orangeburg on Friday are considered honors by former board members, Orangeburg’s mayor and South Carolina State University alumni.

Regional Medical Center trustee Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg called their visits a “historic moment” especially “for a sitting president to visit Orangeburg and particularly a sitting president that was remarkably supported by the county in his pursuit of being president.”

Richburg was one of a few selected to attend a reception for Biden and House Majority Whip Clyburn at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport following the commencement service.

Richburg said he had “a very brief conversation” with Biden about concerns of Orangeburg becoming a “medical desert between Charleston and Columbia, if we would lose RMC.”

He noted Biden “offered much expressions of interest” and said his office would follow up the discussion with Richburg.

Richburg said RMC is doing well “amidst the challenges we’re facing and all rural hospitals are facing.”

Richburg said he mentioned to Biden the importance of rural health care.

“We appreciate President Biden and Congressman Clyburn taking part in the commencement ceremony at S.C. State University,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

“It is a great honor to be able to host them at one of the state’s oldest and most historically significant Black institutions.

“Not only has this been an honor for the City of Orangeburg and South Carolina State University, this is an experience today’s graduates will never forget,” Butler said.

“It is not every day that the president of the United States speaks during your graduation. This will be a story for these graduates to tell their children and grandchildren,” he said.

Butler said the devoted men and women serving on the City of Orangeburg’s council appreciate this exposure for the city.

Butler noted that S.C. State is an important asset to the Orangeburg community, particularly highlighted by Biden’s remarks about historically Black colleges and universities producing a significant portion of the workforce in the United States.

“It’s an honor to have the president of the United States on this campus and for his leadership,” said former South Carolina State University board of trustees chairman Tony Grant of Columbia before he boarded a shuttle bus to the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center for the graduation ceremony.

Grant served as board chairman from 1993 to 1997.

“It’s an incredible honor. If you look at the history of this institution, you look at providing education for people of color and you look at the leader of the free world on this campus, it’s just a great honor,” Grant said.

“And to see where the university has come and how we’ve grown and the number of graduates it has created and brought into society as contributing members of society, it’s an incredible honor,” he said of Biden’s visit.

Hamilton Grant, the son of Tony Grant and also a former S.C. State board member, said he was at Friday’s commencement “honoring all of the graduates and their accomplishments and then seeing what they’ll do.”

“Obviously having Congressman Clyburn here is an amazing thing and having a sitting U.S. president come give the commencement is wonderful, not only for our students but for the state of South Carolina,” Hamilton Grant said. He served as a board member from 2018 until this past January.

He’s a 2011 graduate of the university.

Cora Hunter, who’s been working for 14 years at S.C. State in security and safety capacities, said Friday morning was an earlier-than-average workday for her.

She and others in security reported to the campus at 3 a.m.

For Hunter, her workdays as a campus police department dispatcher typically begin around 6 or 7 a.m., she said.

Even with the early start, “It was exciting,” she said, “because we knew what’s going to happen. The president is coming so we were very, very, very excited.”

“It’s a very exciting day, it really is,” she said, “there’s really no words to describe having the president of the United States visiting us.”

“It’s very emotional; it’s very exciting,” she said.

Hunter said it’s emotional “because I never thought a president would actually come here.”

She noted that then-Sen. Barack Obama visited the university back in 2007, “but it’s just exciting President Biden is coming here,” she said.

Connie Portee, a 2010 masters graduate of S.C. State, noted she’s “Just excited the president’s here.”

“I’m here today because I really want to hear what he has to say to us and just to be here to see the graduates and also Clyburn, majority whip,” Portee said.

After the commencement and Biden meeting with guests at the Orangeburg airport, he returned to the airport in Columbia via motorcade.

