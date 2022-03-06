USDA visitor to Orangeburg focuses on global programs

Mark Slupek, deputy administrator for global programs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service, visited South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension on Feb. 16 to discuss career and internship opportunities with scholars interested in taking their professional talents to a global level.

To shine light on foreign careers and spark a new interest among SC State students on potential international careers within the food and agriculture sectors, SC State 1890 held a career symposium at the John W. Matthews Jr. 1890 Extension Center.

“It is an honor to be invited to SC State University, give back and discuss opportunities for the university and its students,” Slupek said while meeting with Interim President Alexander Conyers. “I have seen the many success stories of the alum and current students at SC State. I would love to assist students in their career and professional development by making them aware of the opportunities available to them worldwide with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.”

During his visit, Slupek dispelled the myth that one must have an agricultural background to work with the department of agriculture. Slupek outlined several areas within the agency where there are opportunities for growth, including foreign policy, public diplomacy and management.

“Farmers need help beyond hands-on work in the field; they also need help with marketing, trading, and staying current with the latest technology,” Slupek said. “There are several jobs available both domestically and internationally that can benefit farmers and consumers. If helping others and traveling sounds exciting, then consider joining the USDA," Slupek shared with over two dozen SC State students who are majoring in ag-related degrees.

Partnering with universities allows USDA to train scholars and build connections between U.S. products and products overseas. By offering training through internships and post-graduate programs, students are able to participate in exchange programs that bring key influencers to and from potential export markets.

“It is our goal to create opportunities that will help transition our students into great stewards in the community,” Dr. Lamin Drammeh, SC State 1890 director of strategic initiatives, evaluation and engagement said. “We are preparing our students to be global citizens and collaborative leaders that will be able to effectively communicate across nations, age groups, interests and regions.”

SC State 1890 works closely with the USDA and understands its value in promoting programs that contribute to the advancement of the nation’s agricultural industry, even through global missions.

“The USDA offers thousands of jobs that will allow students to perform and demonstrate their skills and work experience,” Travis Johnson, USDA 1890 liaison stated. “As the liaison, I am an advocate for a future in agriculture and I want our students to use their skills to give our country access to a reliable food supply.”

Breanna Guinyard, an MBA candidate and USDA intern currently enrolled in SC State’s graduate agribusiness program, shared her first international traveling experience as an intern with the USDA. She spoke to students about her role as a federal employee in Washington, D.C., and gave insight on the networking opportunities she received through networking with several national leaders in food and agriculture.

“If you’re open-minded and coachable, I highly recommend working with the USDA,” Guinyard said. “Through this internship, I was able to represent the nation, make friends, visit exotic places and experience foreign culture while learning about the food and agriculture industry.”

Since 1997, Slupek has led the development of dozens of programs that support global food security, economic growth and U.S. private sector development of foreign markets for agriculture products. As deputy administrator for global programs, Slupek has developed foreign trade missions, international food shows and emergency food assistance in various areas such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0