Other ranking highlights:

• The Columbia campus is ranked No. 64 among public universities and No. 124 overall.

• USC is ranked No. 17 in the new category of supply chain management and logistics.

• The university was included in the Best Value Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans and Top Performers on Social Mobility categories.

• System institutions were also recognized in the rankings. USC Upstate ranks No. 4 among public regional colleges in the South and USC Beaufort ranks No. 14 in the same category.

• USC Aiken is ranked in a separate category, coming in at No. 27 among public regional universities in the South.