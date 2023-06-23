COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees approved a new annual budget Friday that makes historic investments in areas central to the university’s mission while keeping in-state tuition flat for a fifth year in a row. The 2023-24 systemwide budget, which takes effect July 1, provides resources for innovative health sciences initiatives and workforce development programs to benefit graduates and bolster the state’s growing economy.

“We are grateful to members of the General Assembly for helping us keep attendance affordable for South Carolina families and for investing in the types of projects that will make the state healthier and more prosperous,” said USC President Michael Amiridis.

Budget highlights include:

• Freeze tuition for in-state students on all system campuses. On the Columbia campus, per-semester undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 for resident students. Tuition for non-resident students in Columbia will increase by a modest 3 percent ($17,467). State Tuition mitigation funds provided to USC make the tuition freeze possible by offsetting inflationary costs.

• $4.5 million for the expansion of USC’s student internship program, which matches students with employers in the technology sector and other high demand areas.

• $30 million in one-time funds to establish a Brain Health Center in the upcoming Health Sciences Campus. An additional $5 million in recurring funds will support the Rural Brain Health Network, a group of satellite clinics throughout the state to treat patients with complex brain issues.

• $29 million for renovation and construction of classrooms and innovative learning spaces in Science and Technology area on the Columbia campus.

• $4.45 million for South Carolina teacher recruitment and retention programs.

“This is a fiscally responsible budget that prioritizes the needs of our students to gain meaningful skills while also reflecting USC’s mission of service to the entire state,” said Board Chair Thad Westbrook.

Also on Friday:

• USC’s Division of Development reported that fundraising for the university has risen to $112 million this year compared to about $78 million last year, representing a 44 percent year-over-year increase. In addition, the annual Give 4 Garnet one-day fundraising event held in April attracted a record number of individual donors (6,450).

• The Board of Trustees adopted a resolution that affirms the importance of protecting the First Amendment and freedom of expression on campus. The resolution also embraces the core principles articulated in the University of Chicago’s “Report on the Freedom of Expression,” which has been adopted by dozens of universities nationwide.