UNSUNG HEROES: 'We're going to get through it together'; OCtech staff went 'above and beyond' during pandemic

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said, “When we transitioned to a completely virtual environment more than a year ago, my staff and I were committed to making sure that we could continue to deliver a high-quality academic experience for students.”

“For us to accomplish those goals, students in specific programs had to return to campus. With a safety-first and student-first philosophy in mind, our physical plant staff increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, our IT staff increased access to technology and our campus police maintained the security of our campus,” the president said.

Tobin said that the staff members returned to work with a willingness to perform their duties and that he can’t say enough about how proud he is of them, along with faculty and students.

Summers felt a sense of accomplishment in helping the college move forward amid the pandemic.

“This college is pretty much family-oriented. We all speak, we all talk and we all get along. To work in this pandemic with these people that you normally can touch and talk to and (then) you had to pull back, it was out of the norm. So I felt a lot of sense of accomplishment to keep that camaraderie just going on,” he said.

Cornelius said he was especially proud of his department.