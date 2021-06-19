UNSUNG HEROES: 'We're going to get through it together'; OCtech staff went 'above and beyond' during pandemic

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College staff members made sure students and faculty had the tools they needed to continue learning and teaching amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are a big family and each department depends on the other departments to help get everything done,” said Rebecca Rivas, a network and systems administrator at OCtech.
Despite the pandemic, “we still had students finish their programs, we still had people that worked from home. It’s over a year later, and we’re still here.
“We’re still moving on. Everybody did what they had to do and pulled together. I think it was a success.”
The college’s maintenance, physical plant, police and information technology staff members were often on campus when others were not allowed back. They kept the campus clean, safe and in good working condition, from generators to desktop computers.
One of the first tasks that needed to be completed was the installation of signs telling people how to be safe on campus, according to Frankie Summers, a trade specialist III in the college’s maintenance department.
Laney Cornelius, OCtech building and grounds supervisor, said his staff from the physical plant, IT and police departments were the only ones allowed on campus at the onset of the pandemic.
Campus cleaning was ramped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We try to keep our campus clean in regular times, but we added some additional areas that needed extra cleaning. At some points, we'd bring in some contractors from the outside to help us with disinfection if needed.
“Also, a big part of our department was shipping and receiving. We had to keep that going. We had to get supplies in here to keep the college running. So we did a good job of keeping our shipping and receiving department open and being able to get those supplies and get them distributed to where they needed to go,” Cornelius said.
OCtech Campus Police Chief Jermaine McFadden said protecting the college was “business as usual” amid the pandemic.
“We did enhance our patrols to accommodate the college’s request to keep folks off the campus. The presence of masks with everybody, that presented a challenge as far as identification and things like that,” McFadden said.
He said, “We were very active anyway. We just became a little bit more active.”
Linda Luck, a campus police officer, said while mask wearing did present a challenge in doing her job, safety had to be maintained.
“I found it challenging, just talking and seeing people. When they have the face masks on, you can't see their facial expressions. On a daily basis, we have to read body language and look at facial expressions. That tells us a lot about a person, but when you can't see that, it really puts a hinder on things,” Luck said.
She said OCtech made it a priority to create only one entrance into the college at the onset of the pandemic.
“So there was one entry and one exit. We had control of that point. I thought that that worked out in keeping the campus clear of people. They took care of that from day one,” Luck said.
Rivas and Audrey Curry, a business analyst at OCtech, said the college’s computer network had to keep running even when employees and students were working from home.
“Just because they're not here, they're still accessing our network. We still had to be here to make sure everything was up and running here, the servers were up and the networks were working fine,” Rivas said.
She said, “We're just here and behind the scenes, making sure people can access what they need from campus.”
Curry said a multitude of needs could come up at any given time, “whether or not it's a password issue, a user name issue or updating the active directory with a correct name.”
“Even after hours, we still received calls and still would have to assist any way that we could. We just knew that we had to still do what we had to do whether we were on campus or not. All of us just pulled together and did what we had to do,” Curry said.
Summers said maintenance jobs sometimes took a little longer, but the staff had to adapt to accommodate social distancing and other coronavirus safety protocols.
“When we would go to do a remake or set up of a room, we had to make sure that the room could accommodate all of us, or just half of us. ... We all couldn't be there like normal to make it happen,” he said.
Cornelius said his department had to deal with the sometimes difficult task of purchasing enough cleaning supplies, including sanitizer, wipes and disinfectant spray.
“Luckily, we keep a pretty good inventory. So we started off standing strong on that,” he said.
McFadden said service calls to assist those in need became a bit different with social distancing requirements.
“It's harder to connect with masks and things like that. It's harder to see and read people's facial expressions or intentions and things like that,” he said.
The staff members all learned lessons during the pandemic.
“We learned to pull back some and just try to be more conscious of the social distancing. In that way, we learned to get along with the pandemic and get our jobs done,” Summers said.
Cornelius said, “I guess the biggest lesson I learned is always be ready to adapt to change because it can happen quickly. Just like Frankie said, we had to learn how to social distance.
“When you're used to being personal with everybody like the year before and in the years past and things change, you can only get so close. You can only communicate so much with people. So it was a learning curve for everybody."
McFadden said, "This college is a really close-knit community college. We are always interacting with each other. That pandemic is real and it changes the way we had to do things."
Luck said the pandemic taught them all that life can, “change at the drop of a dime.”
Rivas stressed the importance of patience and versatility.
“Patience in having to find new ways to help people, patience in the new kind of questions that we were getting and people still needing access to things. We had students that don't necessarily have (internet) access at home. So we found new ways for them to be able to have access,” she said.
“We put up access points in the parking lots so that you could just drive up and sit in your car and do what you needed to do. It was a lot of patience and versatility and just learning new ways to still help everybody be successful in what they needed to do,” Rivas added.
Curry said calming nerves among students amid the pandemic was also part of the job, especially when access to the campus was limited last year.
“You have to go beyond yourself and tell them, ‘We're going to get through it together,’ and just calm them down and help them the best way that you can,” she said.
Curry said, “You just have to stay focused. Everybody just came together and worked as one as we should have.”
OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said, “When we transitioned to a completely virtual environment more than a year ago, my staff and I were committed to making sure that we could continue to deliver a high-quality academic experience for students.”
“For us to accomplish those goals, students in specific programs had to return to campus. With a safety-first and student-first philosophy in mind, our physical plant staff increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, our IT staff increased access to technology and our campus police maintained the security of our campus,” the president said.
Tobin said that the staff members returned to work with a willingness to perform their duties and that he can’t say enough about how proud he is of them, along with faculty and students.
Summers felt a sense of accomplishment in helping the college move forward amid the pandemic.
“This college is pretty much family-oriented. We all speak, we all talk and we all get along. To work in this pandemic with these people that you normally can touch and talk to and (then) you had to pull back, it was out of the norm. So I felt a lot of sense of accomplishment to keep that camaraderie just going on,” he said.
Cornelius said he was especially proud of his department.
“We came back to work. We didn't slow because the college was expecting us to keep this place as clean as possible and the grounds looking as good as they did normally. So we had to keep that going. We had to keep our shipping and receiving docks rolling and getting the materials and the supplies needed so we could bring our students back one day,” he said.
Cornelius said, “We installed a lot of Plexiglas shields, had them in different areas of the college. So it was numerous things. Like Frankie said, I think everybody pulled together and did a great job, not just my department."
McFadden said, “I feel that we accomplished a lot. We are tasked with the safety and security here, and I must say that we did a real good job with that. I'm proud of my officers.”
Luck said the college worked as a team.
“I think we all did a pretty good job working together and keeping things going the best we could,” Luck said.
The staff members said the college administration officials made the necessary changes to accommodate pandemic conditions in an efficient and positive way.
“I just think that the leadership took the helm and just guided it just like the captain of a ship. They did their job,” Summers said.
Cornelius said, "I feel like every department on this campus had to make a change, significant changes probably on the faculty side, too.”
The team worked together to accomplish its mission.
“We made some temporary schedule changes, did some additional cleaning and did what we had to do to keep the college going at that point and try to get our students back,” Cornelius said.
McFadden said, "I think the college did a wonderful job transitioning from the norm with the pandemic. Oftentimes I get to sit in some of the meetings, and we did a real good job of including each department's concerns and coming up with a plan. We did that really well.”
"Absolutely,” Luck said, noting that the college kept everyone informed of the ever-changing rules and regulations from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“They were really on top of everything from the beginning,” she said.
Tobin said, “Employees want to know not only what decisions are being made, but why they are being made, particularly in a crisis. … It was important for my staff and me to get feedback from faculty and staff throughout the pandemic to ensure everyone felt a part of the decision-making process.”
Rivas said, "I never felt in the dark. I always felt like there were emails coming telling us about a change in rules. What the administration decided was always based on what would keep us safe. We handed out hundreds of notebooks to faculty, staff and students.
“We handed out Wi-Fi access points to make sure they could access their classes from home. All those decisions came from above. I really feel like they did the best they could to keep everything going and to keep everybody safe at the same time.”
Curry agreed.
“They also made sure that you were able to take care of your family as well as continue to do your work,” Curry said. “Everybody accommodated everyone."
"It wasn't just about, 'We need you to do your job.' It was, 'Are you safe there too? Are you OK there?'” Rivas said.
“It was just great, it really was. You're so nervous about everything going on anyway, it was comforting to know that at least I was safe. You were informed and you were cared about,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD