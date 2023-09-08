The South Carolina State University Army ROTC Bulldog Battalion awarded two second lieutenant commissions to SC State and Claflin University students on Friday during its annual summer commissioning ceremony.

2nd Lt. Whitney Kiena Nettles, an SC State business marketing manager from Columbia, South Carolina, will enter active duty in the Adjutant General Corps. Detailed Armor.

2nd Lt. Nicole Rhiana Dixon, a Claflin sociology major from Sumter, South Carolina, will enter the Army Reserves.

The speakers for the occasion were Lt. Col. Antonio Pittman, professor of military science at SC State; Dr. Lakeisa Tucker, acting dean of the SC State College of Graduate and Professional Studies; and Dr. Leroy Durant, Claflin vice president for student development and services.