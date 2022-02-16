Tucker named acting dean of SCSU College of Graduate & Professional Studies

Dr. Lakesia Tucker has been appointed acting dean of the College of Graduate & Professional Studies at South Carolina State University effective February 16, 2022.

Tucker succeeds Dr. Frederick Evans, who was named acting provost and vice president for academic affairs in November 2021.

Tucker is a professor in SC State’s Social Work Program. She joined SC State in 2014 as a visiting professor and later became a full-time faculty member. She has more than five years of administrative experience as the Social Work Program’s director and serves as acting department chair in the Department of Human Services.

Before earning her doctorate, she was a state program monitor for BabyNet/Department of Health and Environmental Control, an extension agent with SC State 1890 Research and Extension, program coordinator for CASA/Family Systems, and human services instructor at Denmark Technical College. She also served as an adjunct instructor in the College of Social Work at the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus.

Tucker received a bachelor’s degree in special education from Columbia College in 1997 and her master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina in 2001. In 2014, she completed a Doctor of Education degree in human services administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Tucker serves on several university, college and departmental committees. Her research interests are women’s health and domestic violence.

She is a member of the National Association of Social Work. Council on Social Work Education and South Carolina Women in Leadership Circle of Woman. She has written grants related to food insecurity and domestic violence and conducted numerous workshops and training statewide with schools, social service agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

