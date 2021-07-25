Tri-County Chamber of Commerce names scholarship recipients

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes the Chamber’s scholarship recipients from public and private high schools in our community.

Kimana Green, Faith Hughes, Wyatt Judy, Charisse King, and John Thomas were selected to receive Chamber scholarships through the generosity of Argos, Dorchester/Allendale Biomass, Giant Cement, Holcim, and individual Chamber members.

Mike Kullenberg, Board President, said, “On behalf of Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors, and Chamber members, we want to congratulate all of the graduating seniors. Our community is dedicated to educating our youth, and we are thrilled to assist in that mission.”

Kimani Green graduated from Woodland High School. She is the daughter of Tellis and Antionette Green. She will be attending Converse College in the fall with plans to be an Orthopedic Surgeon.

Faith Hughes graduated from Branchville High School. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Christy Hughes. She begins her higher education at Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College with future plans of Agriculture Business/Economics.

Wyatt Judy graduated from Dorchester Academy. He is the son of Todd and Heather Judy. Plans to attend the Citadel with future plans in Industrial Engineering and Logistics.