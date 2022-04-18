Toyota exec to address SCSU business students

South Carolina State University’s College of Business Executive Speaker Series will feature Sherry McCaskill, a talent acquisition manager at Toyota Motors North America, on Wednesday, April 20, at noon in the Belcher Hall Auditorium.

McCaskill’s visit is in partnership with the SC State Career Center.

In addition to speaking with students, she will be meeting with Interim President Alexander Conyers and other university administrators to discuss partnership for internships, scholarships and recruitment at SC State.

McCaskill oversees the college recruitment and talent diversity strategy for college and trainee programs across the Toyota North American footprint.

Originally from Carson, California, McCaskill began her extensive career with Toyota in 1999 in customer relations at Toyota Motor Sales in Torrance, California. She has held several positions at Toyota, including Service, Parts and Accessory Operations (SPAO) Analyst, SPAO Dealer Training Administrator, and Toyota Management Trainee Sr. Analyst in Toyota Vehicle Marketing before joining the Talent Acquisition team in Human Resources in 2018.

McCaskill earned a bachelor of science degree in business and leadership from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and has her master's in human resources management from the University of Arizona. She is an active member of several Toyota business partnering groups, including the African American Collaborative (AAC), Toyota Organization for Latinos' Development (TODOS) and Women Influencing and Impacting Toyota (WIIT).

Toyota in 2017 relocated its North American headquarters to Plano, Texas, where McCaskill now resides with her daughter Kayla. She continues to be passionate about paying it forward and making an impact on students and team members’ professional lives each day.

Her favorite quote: “There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish." -- Michelle Obama.

