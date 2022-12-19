Thomas Carroll Ott -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Thomas Carroll Ott, 85, of Bowman, peacefully entered his heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2022.

He was the son of the late Thomas Sydney and Mary Ellen Weathers Ott. He was also predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Felkel Ott.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Wightman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are William Collier, Nicholas Felkel, Jason Jordon, Wesley Ott, Robert Riley, Marty Shuler, and Brody Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Wesley Collier and Curt Ott.

He is survived by his two children, Carroll Bryan Ott (Darla) and Cynthia Shuler (Randall); brother, Kenneth Sydney Ott (Polly) all of Bowman; three grandchildren, Jordan Mitchell Gunnells (Jessica), Jessica Gunnells King (Austin), and Carroll Bryant Ott II (Cassidy); and four great-grandchildren, Anniston Gunnells, Presley Simmons, Sadie Gunnells, and Collins King.

The family suggests memorials be made to Wightman United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Dixie O'Cain, P.O. Box 187, Bowman, SC 29018

