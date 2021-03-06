‘The time is always right to do what is right’:12-year-old student wins T&D essay contest

“Of course, he was happy to earn an extra $50, because his mom and I are always talking to him about the power of earning money. Seeing his reaction when we told him he was the winner was priceless!” he added.

“With so many negative stories about our youth that range from my son’s age on up, we felt it was very important for him to engage in activities where he can share the positivity of the youth with a large audience, because he is one of so many young people in our county that are doing phenomenal things! We are grateful for the Times and Democrat for highlighting such positivity with this essay contest and award!” he said.

The essay contest winner’s mother, Starlette Jean, said, “We are intentional about modeling words and behaviors we expect from all our children. As the older brother, Hayward helps us by being the perfect example for his little brother and sister.”

“We teach him the importance of using his talents, gifts and abilities to help people. He likes basketball and often shares thoughts of playing in the NBA. Over time, he has expanded his thinking to not limiting himself to being a player if there could also be an option of being an NBA analyst or maybe a team owner,” she added.

