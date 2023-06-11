Heidi Reno did not hesitate when asked how she benefited from graduating from Claflin’s Master of Science in Nursing program.

“This program taught me how to impact change within my environment,” she said. “It also increased my knowledge of the business and financial aspects of the nursing industry.’’

Reno and six other graduates were the first to earn degrees in the program that launched in 2019. The nursing scholars were designated “The Super Seven” by Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack during the 2023 spring commencement convocation held May 6. The graduates earned degrees in the program’s Nurse Leader Track.

“All of my classes were online, so I did not spend time driving or sitting in traffic. I was able to study and review material at the times that were best for me,” said Reno, who earned her associate degree in nursing from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and bachelor of science in nursing at Claflin. She currently works as a nurse at Lexington Hospital in Lexington.

The inaugural class of master’s degree graduates participated in a pinning ceremony on May 5. The other graduates were Patricia Burgess of Orangeburg, Alecia Moody of Augusta, Ga., Azuree Page of Columbia, Adrain Sims of Sumter, Deonte Thompson of Ladson and Chevron Vice of Lexington.

Claflin’s Master of Science in Nursing program includes a Family Nurse Practitioner Track that began classes in 2021. The Nurse Leader Track was added in January 2022. Claflin’s master’s in nursing program hosted an accreditation site visit from the Commission for Collegiate Nursing Education in March 2023. A full accreditation notification is expected this fall and will be retroactive to March 13.

“These nursing graduates are highly skilled professionals who embrace Claflin’s guiding principles. They are committed to valuing people by providing a safe, wholesome and healthy environment that fosters mutual respect, diversity and inclusion. These same qualities are essential to being an effective nurse,” said Dr. Pandora Ryant, director of the MSN Nursing Leadership program. “They are equipped with the skills and training to contribute effective high-quality care and promote positive patient outcomes.”

Claflin’s nursing program offers courses 100 percent online and in-person clinical immersions for FNP students once per semester. The program is designed to provide nurses with the flexibility to work full-time while continuing their education.

Dr. Shannon Smith said Claflin’s Nursing Leadership Track prepares graduates to lead evidence-based practice and health care in multiple and diverse settings. Smith is associate dean and an associate professor of nursing at Claflin.

“Increasing the number of advanced practice nurses and nursing leaders from diverse backgrounds is critical to expanding the quality of health care in our community,” said Smith.