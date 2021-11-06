Technology Center building construction program recognized by Lowe’s

The NCCER Building Construction students have demonstrated their success, winning back-to-back state championships (2018-2019 and 2019-2020), earning their place to compete at the national level.

“CORE is an excellent way to prepare students for future careers and college opportunities,” Scoville said. “These students continue to excel inside and outside of the classroom, and it’s a privilege to move throughout the industry with them.”

Scoville saw the opportunity to build a relationship with Lowe’s and extended it to his students. In total, six former students are employed by Lowe’s, including one who has worked for the home improvement giant since 2007 and is on track to manage his own store.

“I see students as the lead in a pencil. We wrap them up and package them up, and then we pass them on to the employer. The new employer will then sharpen them,” said Scoville. “If I can prepare them for the job, they can train them to where they want them to be.”

Scoville hopes to continue their relationship with Lowe’s long-term and strives to create partnerships throughout to the community for his students.

“The relationships that these students and I have been able to build with Lowe’s, I see as a great asset for not only the corporation, but also the community and the individual,” Scoville said. “My long-term goal is to solidify the relationships and replicate them around the nation.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0