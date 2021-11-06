Technology Center building construction program recognized by Lowe’s

The Technology Center’s National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Building Construction program and instructor Tracey Scoville were celebrated by Lowe’s for their partnership in preparing students to thrive in future employment opportunities.
A NCCER nationally certified instructor, Scoville has worked for Orangeburg County School District since 1990 and has taught the NCCER Building Construction class at The Technology Center since 2001. Scoville works hard to cultivate relationships with companies to get students involved in opportunities that promote college and career readiness.
“It means the world to me to see my students, OCSD and our programs in such a great light," Scoville said. “This photo op was an honor and helped us demonstrate to the public and the community the significance in the relationships we are cultivating.”
NCCER was developed with the support of more than 125 construction CEOs, various professional associations and academic leaders who united to revolutionize training for the construction industry. Students enrolled in the course at The Technology Center complete national certification in NCCER CORE and obtain their OSHA 10 Card in construction, an often-required program and certification demonstrating a worker’s competency in new construction, alterations or repairs.
NCCER CORE is designed as a rigorous, competency-based, industry-recognized program for career and technical education. Its nine modules cover topics such as basic safety, introduction to construction math, introduction to hand tools, introduction to power tools, construction drawings, basic rigging, basic communication skills, basic employability skills and introduction to materials handling.
The NCCER Building Construction students have demonstrated their success, winning back-to-back state championships (2018-2019 and 2019-2020), earning their place to compete at the national level.
“CORE is an excellent way to prepare students for future careers and college opportunities,” Scoville said. “These students continue to excel inside and outside of the classroom, and it’s a privilege to move throughout the industry with them.”
Scoville saw the opportunity to build a relationship with Lowe’s and extended it to his students. In total, six former students are employed by Lowe’s, including one who has worked for the home improvement giant since 2007 and is on track to manage his own store.
“I see students as the lead in a pencil. We wrap them up and package them up, and then we pass them on to the employer. The new employer will then sharpen them,” said Scoville. “If I can prepare them for the job, they can train them to where they want them to be.”
Scoville hopes to continue their relationship with Lowe’s long-term and strives to create partnerships throughout to the community for his students.
“The relationships that these students and I have been able to build with Lowe’s, I see as a great asset for not only the corporation, but also the community and the individual,” Scoville said. “My long-term goal is to solidify the relationships and replicate them around the nation.”