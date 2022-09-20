Taylor to lead OCSD communications

Dr. Erica S. Taylor has been named the assistant superintendent for communications, business and community partnerships for Orangeburg County School District.

Taylor is a 20-year education communications veteran and will be supporting Superintendent Shawn Foster and Orangeburg County School District by leading the communications and technology program of work for the district. Taylor will begin in her position on Oct. 4.

Before joining OCSD, Taylor served Charleston County School District for nearly 10 years, with her most recent position being the district's chief of staff.

Taylor’s responsibilities included but were not limited to all internal and external communications, governmental relations, partnerships, Freedom of Information requests, grants, intercultural relations, family and community engagement efforts, translation services, and provided counsel to the superintendent and district leaders.

“Dr. Taylor’s extensive experiences cover a gamut of communications, from community partnerships to fundraising, grant writing and public relations,” Foster said. “Additionally, her work history in public schools is impeccable and her leadership throughout the state in K-12 and post-secondary education is second to none.”

She also led the Charleston County School District’s 2017 Strategic Plan and the 2018 district-wide accreditation process. In addition, during the 2021-22 academic year, Taylor led the creation of two new offices -- the Office of Family and Community Engagement and the Office of Translation and Interpretation Services. Both offices enhanced and created an engagement strategy that included parents, community members, students, teachers, and business partners.

Before joining CCSD, Taylor served at South Carolina State University from 2002-2012.

Active in the community, Taylor is the chairperson of the board of directors for the Charleston Urban League and serves on the board of the Charleston Leadership Foundation and the board of the Lowcountry Food Bank.

She is also a member of the Public Relations Society of America, a Paul Harris Fellow in the historic Rotary Club of Charleston, an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member, and a member of The Charleston (SC) Chapter of the Links Incorporated. She attends First Baptist Church on James Island.

Taylor holds a doctor of education from Charleston Southern University, a master of science in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M University and a bachelor of arts in professional English from South Carolina State. She also has a certificate in fundraising from the Center of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

She is the wife of Major Nathaniel Taylor Jr. and the mother of three children – Nathaniel (Trey) III, Jaxon Evan, and Lacee Christina.