Taking part in the story

The 32 pages of this “book” don’t turn or fold, but rather tell the story interactively.
It’s called “David’s Walk,” and it officially opened on Friday at Gilmore Park in Holly Hill.
The literacy trail takes readers on a foot path in learning about autism, while asking participants to sometimes sing, count, skip or recite the alphabet before reaching the next “page” of the story.
Thirty-two wooden posts connected to boards are spaced out in short distances, and each board engages the reader in a story.
It’s the first installment of this type of literacy trail in Orangeburg County, and two more trails are coming to Eutawville and Vance, respectively.
But what’s the story behind this story?
It’s called “David’s Walk” after a local child who is autistic, according to Holly Hill Library director Ashley Jackson. David is her nephew.
Together with the Orangeburg County Library and Save the Children, “David’s Walk” officially opened on Friday.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability. People with ASD may communicate and interact in ways that are different from most other people. ASD is called ‘spectrum’ disorder because people with ASD can have a range of strengths and challenges and need more or less support for those challenges. The learning, thinking and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some children and adults with ASD need a lot of assistance in their daily lives; others need less.”
“What does that look like in a rural area?” Jackson asked at the opening ceremony for “David’s Walk” on Friday afternoon.
“The world of autism came to me in 2019, when my nephew was diagnosed with severe to moderate autism, a sensory processing disorder, ADHD and a developmental delay. Since then, I’ve watched my sister face many challenges that come with raising a child with autism in our area,” Jackson said.
“The services we lack here are detrimental to the health and well-being of our children. For example, my sister and David live here in Holly Hill. My cousin lives just one county over with her 4-year-old son. Both boys have been diagnosed with autism. My sister is still battling the system to get the help her son needs,” she said.
“ABA (applied behavioral analysis), speech therapy, the list goes on and on with the needs of a child with autism,” she noted.
“My cousin’s son was able to receive early intervention and the therapy he needed. They are already seeing the results of therapy in her son. He uses sign language, he’s already beginning to speak in one-word steps. He learned to swim this past summer. He is developing because he is receiving the help he needs,” she said.
“Two mothers with the same gut-wrenching feeling that something wasn’t right ended up with two very different outcomes mostly because of where they live,” Jackson noted.
“David is the happiest child I’ve ever met. His laugh is contagious. Just being in his presence can make your whole world stand still. All worries are gone when David’s around. He loves to run. He loves horses. He loves his dog. He loves his family. He is a mystery,” she said.
“We never know what he’s thinking or how he is truly feeling. If I had it my way, I wouldn’t change one thing about my nephew. I would only change the challenges he and his mother face being in a rural community such as ours,” she said.
As for “David’s Walk,” “this is a start,” she said, “our community deserves the same serves as a larger community and we plan to do our part here in Holly Hill to ensure we are educating, enriching and inspiring our community.”
“Rural areas can be misunderstood, ignored, or worse yet, forgotten,” she said.
“The challenges of living in a community such as Holly Hill happen to people all over the country,” she added.
“The trail is in honor of my nephew and every child who is faced with challenges and realities of autism in a rural community,” she said.
Jennifer Barnes, along with her husband and children also attended Friday’s event.
The Barnes family lives in Eutawville.
“Our oldest son has high-functioning autism and ADHD,” Barnes said.
She said “David’s Walk” causes her to feel “very encouraged and very hopeful.”
“I think it’s going to be something very educational for everybody out there to learn more about what autism is. Instead of it being some big scary thing, it’s actually, to me, it’s something encouraging. Before we knew what his diagnosis was, we were totally clueless on how to help and then finding out that he does have autism, we’re able to take him and get him the help he needs,” she said.
But much like Jackson’s nephew, the Barnes family has to get that help outside of Orangeburg County, she said.
“We’re having to go all the way to Mount Pleasant to get his needs fulfilled because there’s nothing in Orangeburg,” she said.
For autistic children who are non-verbal, “ABA therapy does wonders,” Barnes said.
“With William, he’s not non-verbal, he’s very talkative,” she said.
William also has speech, occupational and physical therapies.
Seven-year-old William is able to engage with other children like him through group therapy made possible at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Barnes said.
She also noted parents of autistic children are able to meet in groups at MUSC.
She’d like to see those same opportunities for children and parents in Orangeburg County.
Her son was diagnosed in March.
“We’ve known for over three years,” Barnes said, “Once we moved from the Upstate down here for my husband to take his job at Volvo, that’s when everything triggered for us to see the signs (of autism)” in William.
Barnes formerly worked as an ABA therapist and with a “high-functioning autistic, ADHD child from the time he was 18 months until he started kindergarten.”
She saw similarities in William too.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg) said she was shocked to learn that services for autistic children in Orangeburg County aren’t readily available.
Cobb-Hunter said she’s interested in making sure children with autism have access, in Orangeburg County, to the services they need.
She praised the Orangeburg County Library and the Holly Hill Library for work they’re doing to promote literacy and raise awareness of autism.
Save the Children S.C. director Sonia Gass said “David’s Walk” is an example of “Taking the literacy out of the normalcy of the school and put it in the community.”
She said the trail promotes spending time together and learning literacy.
Save the Children state community engagement specialists Annie Walters and Destiny Johnson help the organization bring programs to areas throughout the state.
Orangeburg County Library director Anna Zacherl said funding for “David’s Walk,” and the two additional reading trails, came from a $30,000 grant.
She also noted that the county library paid in around $8,000 from its programming budget to have them installed in Holly Hill, Vance and Eutawville.
The Orangeburg County Library also made the pages to fill in the wooden displays on “David’s Walk.”
Upcoming dedications of the story walk trails include: Nov. 10, 5 p.m. at the Eutawville Community Park and Nov. 17, 1 p.m., at the Vance Community Park.
