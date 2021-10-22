Taking part in the story

“What does that look like in a rural area?” Jackson asked at the opening ceremony for “David’s Walk” on Friday afternoon.

“The world of autism came to me in 2019, when my nephew was diagnosed with severe to moderate autism, a sensory processing disorder, ADHD and a developmental delay. Since then, I’ve watched my sister face many challenges that come with raising a child with autism in our area,” Jackson said.

“The services we lack here are detrimental to the health and well-being of our children. For example, my sister and David live here in Holly Hill. My cousin lives just one county over with her 4-year-old son. Both boys have been diagnosed with autism. My sister is still battling the system to get the help her son needs,” she said.

“ABA (applied behavioral analysis), speech therapy, the list goes on and on with the needs of a child with autism,” she noted.

“My cousin’s son was able to receive early intervention and the therapy he needed. They are already seeing the results of therapy in her son. He uses sign language, he’s already beginning to speak in one-word steps. He learned to swim this past summer. He is developing because he is receiving the help he needs,” she said.