Taking farm to new heights; SC State 1890 hires manager for Olar operation

OLAR – South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension has announced the hiring of Zachary Jordan as farm manager for the Research & Demonstration Farm located in Olar.

Jordan, the farm’s first-ever farm manager, will oversee and lead production and sustainable agriculture initiatives and activities on the 200-acre site. Jordan began his role on Feb. 1.

“We are pleased to have Jordan serve as farm manager and work with our ag agents and local farmers to advance agriculture innovation and farming in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edoe Agbodjan, associate extension administrator. “Jordan comes with vast experience and knowledge of the agriculture industry and has a passion for farming. I look forward to seeing him take the farm to new heights.”

Jordan’s duties include overseeing the farm’s daily operations and maintenance, managing crop production and plotting ideal field locations on the farm that will yield best harvest returns. As the farm continues to expand in program initiatives, Jordan will be responsible for greenhouse and livestock management.

“I am excited to be able to roll up my sleeves as farm manager and help advance agriculture in the state and provide impactful knowledge that will serve the community,” Jordan.

“One of my primary goals as farm manager is to develop a framework that will support both the research initiatives and the long-term goals of 1890. The priority right now is the implementation of technology across the farm to make the most of every acre, and every equipment pass. I also hope that the farm serves the needs of the community and is viewed as a resource for our local growers.”

Prior to joining SC State 1890, Jordan served as an agricultural associate at LaMaster Dairy Center in Clemson since 2017.

The farm has nearly 9,900 square feet of existing facilities, including a farm manager residence, hay barn, large equipment shed and two ponds to serve as integration sources. The farm is equipped with two center pivots providing irrigation to 60 total acres, with plans to incorporate added irrigation, such as drip and sprinkler systems.

“Zachary has hit the ground running with his decision-making and work ethic since becoming farm manager,” said Dr. Joshua Idassi, state program leader for sustainable agriculture and natural resource management. “We have big plans in developing the farm to be the best resource with communities and organizations to utilize the farmland, and he [Jordan] will be at the forefront leading these initiatives.”

Planned expansion for the farm includes the development of a multifunctional training center for community meeting spaces, research laboratories, classrooms and indoor storage for large machinery. The farm will also establish a greenhouse, two hoop houses and a vegetable processing center.

Current farm production includes applied hemp research, cover crops and perennial peanut production. Future farm programs and activities include agroforestry, livestock research, aquaculture and community gardening.

Jordan earned his bachelor of science in animal and veterinary science from Clemson University. He also served as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman from 2009-20.

For more information on the Research and Demonstration Farm, contact Zachary Jordan, research and demonstration farm manager, at zjordan@scsu.edu.

The 1890 Research & Extension Program, the cornerstone of the historical land-grant status of SC State University, assists diverse rural and urban limited-resource audiences in South Carolina by conducting research that seeks to address the problems affecting state residents and offering lifelong learning opportunities through its many outreach programs.

