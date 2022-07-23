Summer graduation July 28 at OCtech

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold two graduation ceremonies Thursday, July 28, on campus in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Business, Computer Technology, Criminal Justice, Education, Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Technology, and Health Science graduates will be honored at the 3 p.m. ceremony. Nursing graduates will be honored at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

The speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony is English instructor Dr. Tamara Miles.

Miles, who serves as faculty advisor for OCtech’s Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society, is one of the college’s 2022 Educators of the Year.

The speaker for the 5 p.m. ceremony is Angie Phelps, assistant nursing director at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center.

Phelps, a 2001 Practical Nursing graduate, completed OCtech’s Associate Degree Nursing Transition program in May. She was named one of The Times and Democrat’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care 2022” honorees.

Tickets are required for admission. Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the college’s website, octech.edu.

Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 15. South Carolina residents enrolled in at least six credit hours in any certificate, diploma or degree-seeking program at OCtech this fall will receive free tuition.

For more information and to apply, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.