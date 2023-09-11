What started as an idea to draw youth to a local church, grew into the church’s first back-to-school event.

St. Luke Presbyterian Church USA, in Orangeburg hosted the Aug. 19 event which was spearheaded by church members Darlene Dunmore and Sharon J. Brunson.

Dunmore is an educator at Howard Middle School and Brunson is a former educator and speech pathologist. Both are passionate about giving back to the community and the youth of this area.

Voorhees University’s Gear Up program was one of the event's biggest sponsors. Under the leadership of Tiffany Leaf, Gear Up Project Director and Danesha Vickers, Associate Director, a number of school supplies were secured and distributed to approximately 200 students in the area.

Some of the recipients of school supplies were from various schools around the Orangeburg County area, including Howard Middle School which has students that participate in the Gear Up program.

The event also featured two food trucks, 52 North Concessions and Catering as well as Mr. Seafood. Ray Williams, also known as “Mr. Showtime”, a local student and teen DJ supplied music. Also in attendance were the Orangeburg County Library which supplied students with library cards and books, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department, Mia’s Paint, Sip and More. Handouts from the South Carolina State University 1890 Research Program and Family Health Centers of Orangeburg were made available. The organizers would like to thank all who assisted and look forward to the community's continued support and participation in the future. The young ladies are already working on next year's event.

The weekend closed with the church’s Homecoming celebration where Tonia Woodbury was the speaker. Woodbury is a native of the area and grew up in St. Luke. She currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina and is head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Latin and North America, bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).