Some spectators for spring sports

Orangeburg County School District announced Friday the scheduled start of the varsity spring sports season, as well as the opening of competitive games and matches to a limited number of spectators.

Student-athletes and coaches will be permitted to begin conditioning, try-outs and practice for baseball, softball, soccer, golf, track and field and cheerleading under very stringent health and safety precautions as early as Monday. Each high school will provide additional information regarding spring sports. The information will also be available on the athletics sections of high schools’ websites.

The district says that while athletic teams will adhere strictly to the protocols set forth by the South Carolina High School League, CDC and DHEC, as well as the school district, the decision of any student who does not yet feel comfortable in returning to sports will be respected. The student will have the opportunity to try out, practice and condition at any point in the season.

Also parents and guardians of student athletes will soon be able to watch basketball games and wrestling matches in-person. Student-athletes will each be allowed up to two tickets per athletic competition and visiting teams will be allowed up to 30 total tickets.

Procedures to access those tickets will be provided by each school's athletic director. A decision on spring sporting events’ attendance limitations will be made at a later time.

