 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick

Some schools shift to virtual model Monday

  • 0
LIBRARY school logo

 A number of local schools are struggling to maintain regular operations amidst growing numbers of teacher and nurse absences. The following schools are moving to virtual learning on Monday and plan to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 18.

Two OCSD schools

Two OCSD schools, Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle, are transitioning  to a 100% virtual instructional model Monday.

They will continue virtual learning next Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and transition back to in-person on Jan. 18.

Their teachers and staff will report to work in-person. 

Bamberg 1

Beginning Monday Bamberg 1 will revert to online instruction for the entire week and hopefully resume to in-person on Jan. 18.

The district will monitor the COVID-19 situation throughout the week and plans may change depending on staff availability.

People are also reading…

Administrators and teachers (unless sick or unless children are sick) are expected at schools.

0 comments
0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cecil Williams' “Moments of Grace – The South Carolina History That Changed America”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News