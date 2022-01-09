Some schools shift to virtual model Monday

A number of local schools are struggling to maintain regular operations amidst growing numbers of teacher and nurse absences. The following schools are moving to virtual learning on Monday and plan to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 18.

Two OCSD schools

Two OCSD schools, Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle, are transitioning to a 100% virtual instructional model Monday.

They will continue virtual learning next Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and transition back to in-person on Jan. 18.

Their teachers and staff will report to work in-person.

Bamberg 1

Beginning Monday Bamberg 1 will revert to online instruction for the entire week and hopefully resume to in-person on Jan. 18.

The district will monitor the COVID-19 situation throughout the week and plans may change depending on staff availability.

Administrators and teachers (unless sick or unless children are sick) are expected at schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0