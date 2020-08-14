Smith elected new chair of USC Board of Trustees

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees unanimously elected Dr. Charlie Dorn Smith III to a two-year term as its new chairperson during an Aug. 14 board meeting.
Smith, a surgeon and native of Turbeville, represents the Third Judicial Circuit and has served as a board member since 2010. His board experience includes service on numerous committees including Audit and Compliance, Student and System Affairs, Academic Affairs and Faculty Liaison, and Health Affairs.
He replaces the outgoing chairman, John C. von Lehe Jr., who served two terms as chair beginning in 2016.
“I’m truly honored to be elected board chair of this great institution, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and President Caslen in ensuring we are providing a world-class education to our students," Smith said.
Smith is a graduate of Wofford College and earned his medical degree from the University of South Carolina’s School of Medicine in 1985. He is board certified in general and cardiovascular surgery and is a practicing surgeon in Kingstree and Florence. He serves as director of Cardiovascular Services and Vascular Lab, and chief of surgery at Williamsburg Hospital. He also is chairman and CEO of The Citizens Bank in Olanta and is a member and current secretary of the Bell W. Baruch Foundation Board of Trustees in Georgetown.
Smith and his wife, Deborah, reside in Turbeville and have three adult children.
