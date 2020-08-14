Smith elected new chair of USC Board of Trustees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees unanimously elected Dr. Charlie Dorn Smith III to a two-year term as its new chairperson during an Aug. 14 board meeting.

Smith, a surgeon and native of Turbeville, represents the Third Judicial Circuit and has served as a board member since 2010. His board experience includes service on numerous committees including Audit and Compliance, Student and System Affairs, Academic Affairs and Faculty Liaison, and Health Affairs.

He replaces the outgoing chairman, John C. von Lehe Jr., who served two terms as chair beginning in 2016.

“I’m truly honored to be elected board chair of this great institution, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and President Caslen in ensuring we are providing a world-class education to our students," Smith said.