The fall class of 2023 for the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, set to be honored during the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Weekend from September 29 to October 1 in Atlanta, includes Dr. Cleveland Sellers, Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason, and James Bowden. Also among the inductees are Henry Allen, South Carolina State University, industry; and Dr. Melissa Green Parker, Claflin University, science.

Sellers is being recognized in the civil rights category. His recognition stems from his significant contributions to the Civil Rights Movement. A renowned educator and civil rights activist, he attended Voorhees High School (now Voorhees University) during his early years and later earned a bachelor's degree from Shaw University in North Carolina. Throughout the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Sellers played a prominent role in leading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Notably, he was the sole individual convicted and incarcerated in connection with the Orangeburg Massacre, a tragic 1968 civil rights protest in which three students lost their lives due to state trooper actions. Returning to his hometown, Dr. Sellers served as the eighth president of Voorhees University from 2008 to 2015.

Mason, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, is being honored for his exceptional lifelong contributions to both his community and profession. Originally from Atlanta, he currently holds positions as the dean of Library and Museum, as well as an assistant professor of African American history and religions at Voorhees University. His induction is conducted on behalf of his undergraduate alma mater, Morris Brown College. Under Dr. Mason's guidance, Voorhees University established a museum dedicated to preserving and showcasing the institution's rich history.

Also a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is James Bowden, a former senior vice president at Duke Energy. A graduate of Denmark Technical College, Bowden is currently a student at Voorhees University. His induction recognizes his accomplishments on behalf of Duke Energy, where he became the first African American vice president. In this role, he supervised field operations and maintenance, leading a team of over 300 employees.

“I can’t think of a more deserving individual to be inducted into the NBCA Hall of Fame. James W. Bowden Sr. has spent over 50 years as a champion of Denmark Technical College and HBCU education. His professional achievements and outstanding character serve as an inspiration to our students and community for what can be achieved with determination, grit and an education from Denmark Technical College,” added Willie L. Todd, Jr., Ph.D., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.

Bowden graduated from Denmark Tech in 1972 in the electronic technology program and again in 1993 in industrial technology. During his 42-year career with Duke Energy, Bowden started as an operating service technician in Greenville and worked his way up the ladder, holding various titles to eventually become the company’s first African American Vice President, where he headed up field operations and maintenance, leading over 300 employees from 2005 until his retirement in 2010.

Bowden currently serves as a Denmark Technical College Area Commissioner and as the president of the Denmark Technical College National Alumni Association. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Denmark Technical College Foundation. His unwavering support of the College has spanned over five decades, most recently championing the development of the Denmark Technical College Electrical Lineworker Program, the first of its kind at a South Carolina HBCU, which aims to increase diversity in the energy industry and provide economic opportunity for the citizens of rural South Carolina.

Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, President of Voorhees University, expressed his pride in the achievements of these three individuals: "We are proud to have three Voorhees affiliates join the prestigious National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. Each inductee has made significant contributions to his respective area of expertise, and we congratulate them on receiving this honor."