SCSU to offer BS in cybersecurity in fall

South Carolina State University will offer a bachelor’s degree in the rapidly growing field of cybersecurity beginning with the fall semester of 2022.

SC State’s Computer Science and Mathematics Department received approval for the Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The demand for cybersecurity experts is growing exponentially as government, commerce, education and other essential aspects of society are increasingly operating in cyberspace. With that comes the threat of hacks and viruses requiring extensive protective and investigative skills.

“This BS in cybersecurity program aims to provide students with theoretical and hands-on knowledge and skills to secure network, systems, and data, plan and develop security solutions, and perform analysis to obtain insights on vulnerabilities and security incidents,” said Dr. Nikunja Swain, chair of SC State’s Computer Science and Mathematics Department. “This program also provides students with a computing and quantitative background.”

Graduates of the program are expected to pursue careers such as information security analysts, cybersecurity engineers, penetration testers, and digital forensics analysts. The full degree is in addition to the university’s existing concentration in cybersecurity for computer science majors and a minor in cybersecurity for all majors at SC State.

Swain expects the stand-alone bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity program to bring visibility to the ongoing program and foster its growth.

He said one of the unique features of this program is the focus on securing the “Internet of Things” -- interconnection via the internet of computing devices embedded in everyday objects, which enables them to send and receive data -- and cyber-physical systems which are foundational for critical infrastructure.

Students enrolled in this program will have the opportunity to participate in number of ongoing cybersecurity activities, such as faculty research, cybersecurity competitions and hackathons, student clubs, apprenticeship programs, K-12 outreach and summer internships.

SC State is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Secuity through academic year 2024. SC State also is part of the Intelligence Community Centers of Academic Excellence through academic year 2023.

Students interested in the BS in Cybersecurity program should contact Dr. Nikunja Swain, Cir of Computer Science and Mathematics Department at wain@scsu.edu.

