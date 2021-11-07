SCSU Studio Voice students to perform in fall recital

Students of South Carolina State University’s Voice Studio are excited to announce that they will be performing in the Fall Voice Studio Recital on Friday, Nov. 12.

The recital, presented by the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, will be held in the Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts building at 5:30 p.m.

Students will sing songs from various genres during their performance. They will also display their hard work and progress by singing the selections in multiple languages. Dr. Richard L. Hodges, assistant professor of music and voice, will be featured in the recital.

“Out of all my years being here, we never really had the chance to showcase what we do in our Voice Studio. I feel like this opportunity that Dr. Hodges has given us is really helpful in getting us on stage and getting us performance ready,” said Eddie Milledge, a student of the Voice Studio. “It’s really an honor to be a part of the vocal department.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Milledge and his fellow classmates were not able to perform last year. Now they are ready to show their talent and welcome the campus community to come support the Voice Studio recital and enjoy the show.

For more information on the Fall Voice Studio Recital, contact Dr. Richard L. Hodges at rhodges6@scsu.edu.

