SCSU signs Memorandum of Agreement with U.S. Coast Guard

Before De’Marco Poole saw Tuesday’s presentation at South Carolina State University, service in the U.S. Coast Guard was not even on his radar.

It is now.

“It was not even in the realm of possibilities,” the SC State senior said. “I wasn’t even aware of exactly how much they do before I came to this. I’m blown away. The only regret I have is that I didn’t get here sooner.

“I woke up today expecting to go to electrically controlled machinery (class) for three-and-a-half hours,” Poole said. “I came to this informational and I learned about something I think could potentially change my life and the lives of many others.”

Poole and other SC State students participated in the USCG Virtual HBCU Partnership Outreach Event hosted by SC State to highlight opportunities in the service branch charged with protecting the nation’s coastlines. More than 20 historically Black colleges or universities and other minority serving institutions also participated via video conference.

During the event, SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers and USCG Rear Adm. Keith Smith signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) renewing the university’s participation in the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship program.