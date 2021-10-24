SCSU signs Memorandum of Agreement with U.S. Coast Guard

Before De’Marco Poole saw Tuesday’s presentation at South Carolina State University, service in the U.S. Coast Guard was not even on his radar.
It is now.
“It was not even in the realm of possibilities,” the SC State senior said. “I wasn’t even aware of exactly how much they do before I came to this. I’m blown away. The only regret I have is that I didn’t get here sooner.
“I woke up today expecting to go to electrically controlled machinery (class) for three-and-a-half hours,” Poole said. “I came to this informational and I learned about something I think could potentially change my life and the lives of many others.”
Poole and other SC State students participated in the USCG Virtual HBCU Partnership Outreach Event hosted by SC State to highlight opportunities in the service branch charged with protecting the nation’s coastlines. More than 20 historically Black colleges or universities and other minority serving institutions also participated via video conference.
During the event, SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers and USCG Rear Adm. Keith Smith signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) renewing the university’s participation in the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship program.
Students accepted into the scholarship program will be enlisted into the U.S. Coast Guard, complete basic training during the summer and receive full funding for up to two years of higher education. Funding includes not only payment of tuition, books and fees, but repayment of student loans, a full-time Coast Guard salary, housing allowance and medical benefits.
“Today is very important because it renews our commitment to our students to provide them additional opportunities that may not be as visible as others,” said Conyers, an SC State alumnus and retired U.S. Army colonel. “The U.S. Coast Guard is a great opportunity to serve our country, to serve an important mission and to have an alternative path toward a career.
“I know what our graduates have done for the Coast Guard and what the Coast Guard has done for our students,” he said. “We’ve been in this partnership with the Coast Guard off and on for more than 30 years, and I am excited about reintroducing a new generation to the opportunity that awaits them with the U.S. Coast Guard.”