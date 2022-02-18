SCSU SGA president creates 'HBCU Day' bil

Thanks to South Carolina State University’s Student Government Association President Javonni D. Ayers, every third Tuesday in February will now be known as HBCU Day in the state of South Carolina.

As a member of Leadership Brainery, an organization that recognizes and presents opportunities for underrepresented talent and minorities, Ayers, 22, was tasked with creating various academic projects that would help impact her career and future.

Last year for her final project, she came up with the idea of a bill that would uplift students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“This is a way for HBCU students to be more vocal with their elected officials and to voice their concerns and what they would like to see improved on campus or in their communities,” Ayers said. “I sat on the idea for a little bit because I didn’t think I was going to be able to pull it off.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think this is going to happen. We’re in South Carolina – they’re not going to acknowledge our HBCUs,’ but surprisingly, they did,” she said.

In June 2021, Ayers reached out to former SC State Board of Trustees member Hamilton Grant who connected her with an SC State alumnus and state representative Deon Tedder. With their help, she was able to put her ideas into motion.

After the bill passed through South Carolina’s House of Representatives, both Tedder and Ayers lobbied for senators to pass the bill, as well. Once they were able to get in contact and work with Sen. John Scott, another SC State alum, the bill was then passed in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, shortly after the bill was passed, Ayers took a visit to the State House where Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill, making that the first official HBCU day.

Even though Ayers was excited about the accomplishment, she said being acknowledged is only part of her mission. She wants the state to take more action.

“We want to see more scholarships and internships coming to the students. Rep. Tedder also mentioned that in his press conference. So, there are definitely opportunities that we are expecting to come out of this,” she said. “Hopefully, this is just a steppingstone for things to come. Yes, we finally have the state acknowledging all of the HBCUs, but what’s next – funding.”

As an advocate and student leader for her university, Ayers said she was proud to be used as a “willing vessel” to help create awareness and exposure for her peers. For her, it was important to have other people come and be a part of something so historical.

“I am grateful to be in a position where I was able to get this idea and actually put legwork behind it. I have to give glory to God because he was the one who gave me the idea,” she said. “You can get an idea, but actually putting legwork behind it and executing it is different. Faith without works is dead.”

Ayers believes that this opportunity helped groom her as a young professional and helped her gain resourceful connections. She was able to network with state representatives, senators and SGA presidents from other HBCUs.

Once she graduates from SC State in May, Ayers plans to go to law school. As an aspiring attorney, she hopes that the connections she’s made from the visit to the State House and work she has put in over the years pays off in her future.

She also hopes that prospective students coming up can benefit from this bill and that it opens doors for what HBCUs across the state can achieve.

“I think it’s awesome when you can see your students go out there, make a difference and advocate for their peers,” said Franklin Pressley, SC State’s director of Student Life and Leadership. “I love the fact that HBCUs are going to be recognized from now on in the state of South Carolina. I think this is going to help us tell our story and hopefully gain more exposure and more funding.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0