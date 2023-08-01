The Master of Science in Transportation program at South Carolina State University has several graduate research assistantships available for students interested in pursuing a master's degree in transportation.

Each graduate research assistant will receive a stipend and a full tuition scholarship.

Assistants will work closely with faculty members to conduct research in such areas as:

• Transportation planning

• Logistics

• Traffic flow theory

• Traffic control and simulation

• Traffic safety

• Alternative transportation fuels and environment.

Detailed application instructions are available here or by scanning the adjacent QR code.

For consideration, candidates must:

Have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.

Gain full admission acceptance for the Master of Transportation Program at SC State.

Have a GPA of 3.0 or greater in previous undergraduate coursework or a GPA of 3.2 or greater in previous graduate coursework.

Be registered as a full-time student.

Application materials should be received no later than 5 p.m. (Eastern) on Oct. 30 for the Spring Semester and 5 p.m. (Eastern) on June 30 for the Fall Semester.

Students from the following disciplines are encouraged to apply:

Accounting

Economics Management Marketing Psychology Sociology Engineering Engineering technology Computer science Biological science Physical science Political science Criminal justice.

Have questions about the program? Contact one of the following:

• Dr. Judith Mwakalonge, associate professor, at jmwakalo@scsu.edu or 803-536-8321.

• Dr. Stanley Ihekweazu, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation, at sihekwea@scsu.edu, (803-536-8860 or 803-536-7132.