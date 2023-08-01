The Master of Science in Transportation program at South Carolina State University has several graduate research assistantships available for students interested in pursuing a master's degree in transportation.
Each graduate research assistant will receive a stipend and a full tuition scholarship.
Assistants will work closely with faculty members to conduct research in such areas as:
• Transportation planning
• Logistics
• Traffic flow theory
• Traffic control and simulation
• Traffic safety
• Alternative transportation fuels and environment.
Detailed application instructions are available here or by scanning the adjacent QR code.
For consideration, candidates must:
- Have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.
- Gain full admission acceptance for the Master of Transportation Program at SC State.
- Have a GPA of 3.0 or greater in previous undergraduate coursework or a GPA of 3.2 or greater in previous graduate coursework.
- Be registered as a full-time student.
- Application materials should be received no later than 5 p.m. (Eastern) on Oct. 30 for the Spring Semester and 5 p.m. (Eastern) on June 30 for the Fall Semester.
- Students from the following disciplines are encouraged to apply:
Accounting
Economics
Management
Marketing
Psychology
Sociology
Engineering
Engineering technology
Computer science
Biological science
Physical science
Political science
Criminal justice.
Have questions about the program? Contact one of the following:
• Dr. Judith Mwakalonge, associate professor, at jmwakalo@scsu.edu or 803-536-8321.
• Dr. Stanley Ihekweazu, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation, at sihekwea@scsu.edu, (803-536-8860 or 803-536-7132.