SCSU revamps retention programs

South Carolina State University’s Bulldog Ready events have had a larger turnout this summer than they have had in years.

Preliminary estimates indicate nearly 1,000 new freshmen and transfer students have been accepted and enrolled at SC State, but that estimate could change once a full census is taken after the school year begins.

With the influx of incoming freshmen, SC State’s Student Success and Retention Program (SSRP) is revamping some of its program services to give students a better college experience.

The Bulldog Ready events, hosted by SSRP, allow incoming freshmen to complete early registration. Enrollment Management, Admissions, Student Housing, Student Accounts and UCITS support staff collaborate with SSRP to ensure an easier process for students and parents.

Tyron Clinton, the acting director of SSRP, discussed new ways to help increase retention this upcoming year.

“Sometimes it’s hard for a student to transition from high school to college. Our goal is to make that as smooth as possible,” Clinton said. “We don’t want them to have any excuses for why they didn’t remain or finish at SC State.”

Program services offered by SSRP include:

• Academic counseling and advising

• Career assessment

• Beacon (early academic warning alert) system

• Laptop initiative

• Learning to Learn seminars (test-taking strategies, study skills, and time management plan)

• New student orientation

• Peer academic tutoring

• Smarthinking online 24/7 tutoring

• Scholarship Academy

• Student orientation leaders

• University 101

Services such as the University 101 class will teach freshmen about study skills, time management and everything they need to know to be successful at SC State. There is also a new mentoring program that will facilitate peer tutoring amongst students, faculty and staff.

“We have a program called the Finish in Four. The Finish in Four consists of our academic coaches, and our goal is to help the first-time freshmen finish in four years. This program will help save the parents’ money and the students’ time,” Clinton said.

Beacon Alert is another essential service that guides students, keeping them updated on their academic progress.

Beacon Alert allows professors to contact SSRP staff and students about their attendance, grades and overall performance. This is a tool that helps the university retain students, while creating interpersonal relationships between students and faculty members.

“Each student will be assigned an academic coach based on which college they are in and their specific major. So, these academic coaches will be checking in with students periodically to see how they are doing,” Clinton said.

Clinton believes that students relate better to other students who are closer to their age and are more inclined to take their advice. He said by doing this, it “creates an atmosphere for them to feel welcomed.”

With the new programs being put in place, SSRP and Admissions staff are confident that SC State will retain more students in the future and give them an enhanced experience.

“I’m really excited to see the class that’s coming in—class of 2026. We have a student from almost every state in the nation being represented, so I think this is one of the most diverse classes that we’ll ever have at SC State,” said Davion Petty, director of Admissions. “More importantly, it’s going to be one of the largest incoming-freshman classes that we’ve had in the past 10 years.”