SCSU puts focus on campus safety, security with initiatives

Crime prevention initiatives such as resident assistant training, a healthy amount of overnight security personnel and a plan to increase campus lighting are among the ways in which South Carolina State University is working to keep its faculty, staff and students safe.

Trustee Daniel Varat, chairman of the student affairs and athletics committee, reported during a Dec. 2 trustee board meeting on information shared with the committee by Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, vice president for student affairs.

Varat said she has a focus on campus safety and security, along with adherence to appropriate rules.

“She reminded us all that only staff that had been through the (Criminal Justice) Academy could carry a weapon. She mentioned that they have a significant amount of overnight staff or security personnel,” Varat said.

He continued, “She talked about crime prevention initiatives that they have on campus that includes all kinds of education and information,” including resident assistant training, as well as a plan for the placement of additional lights on campus.

Varat said Jeffries-Jackson also talked about the placement of security cameras and a mobile app that is available for all students to be able to report incidents that they’re either witnessing or involved in.

In the area of enrollment, Varat said fall enrollment was up 1.5 percent over the previous year, with 229 spring applications already submitted.

“Their undergraduate admission staff in this school year have already participated in 142 recruitment events,” he said.

Students have also participated in several community service initiatives, including partnering with the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg and the Claflin Student Government Association to provide Thanksgiving boxes within the community.

In the area of athletics, Varat said S.C. State Athletics Director Stacy Danley reported that there were 15 student-athletes who made the All-MEAC team, with head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough having been named the MEAC Coach of the Year.

“It was a great fall for S.C. State student athletes,” Varat said, with several of those players also selected for the All-Academic MEAC Team.

“We have a really fine set of student-athletes and coaches and other staff that help them, too,” he said.

Varat continued, “The department has raised $668,000 in private gifts this calendar year. They generated $667,000 in fall ticket sales this fall season ... In athletics, we’ve had a wonderful fall.”

During the report, the board approved a $390,000 contract for the university to play the University of Central Florida next year. The board also approved a contract for S.C. State head basketball coach Tony Madlock.

