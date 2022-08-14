SCSU professor presents recital at Umoja Flute Institute

South Carolina State University’s Christian Lampkin, an adjunct professor of flute, recently joined HBCU colleagues Professor Akilah Kidd of Alabama State University and Professor Ashley Crawford of Tennessee State University in a recital and panel discussion at the Umoja Flute Institute (UFI).

Their presentation answered a variety of participant questions regarding teaching and student life at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) for perspective music majors. Their performance featured a variety of music by flutists and composers of African descent.

The Umoja Flute Institute was inspired by Valerie Coleman’s (founder of wind quintet Imani Winds) vision to create a safe space that supports and celebrates a community of flutists of African descent. Lampkin and fellow Black flute colleagues founded this first-ever Black flute institute in 2020 after the police slaying of George Floyd.

Now, from idea to reality, UFI has established itself as a nonprofit, developed a brand, engaged with world-class composers and performers, received generous support from donors, sponsors, and members, and most recently, created access to a new resource hub through our podcast.

Also, SC State sophomore music education major and Marching 101 section leader YaNeisha Tedder was selected through a competitive audition to perform in a masterclass for Professor Eric Lamb, a world-renowned soloist, and chamber musician, and professor of flute at the Friedrich Gulda School of Music in Vienna, Austria.

For more about the Umoja Flute Institute, visit ufinstitute.com.