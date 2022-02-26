SCSU partnership to build disaster preparedness and prevention

South Carolina State University and the University of Wisconsin Madison are partnering on a disaster preparedness and prevention (DPP) grant.

Principal investigator Dr. Cassandra Sligh-Conway, a professor in the SC State Department of Human Services, will use the $750,000 grant to progressively develop plans for response preparedness.

The Vocational Rehabilitation Technical Assistance Center for Quality Employment (VRTAC-QE) Grant focuses on increasing the knowledge and skills of state vocational rehabilitation (VR) agencies that aid individuals with disabilities in finding employment.

Some specific objectives include conducting a comprehensive review of effective strategies and best practices that lead to employment for people with disabilities; and providing targeted training and technical assistance to state VR agencies, among other initiatives.

The DPP grant target areas include outreach to African Americans, faith-based communities, and best practices to use with consumers and counselors related to bias.

The grant focus is select areas in South Carolina, including surrounding areas near Orangeburg.

Local trainers will serve as liaisons between select churches, local emergency management agencies, and agencies providing services to the community.

The chosen local coordinators (trainers) will assist Sligh-Conway; Dr. Jacques Days, Seventh Episcopal AME District health director; Dr. Elaine Eskew, pastor of New Bethel AME Church and the Health Ministry Team with developing a network of local volunteers with varied skills who would train and prepare to serve in the event of a disaster or health emergency.

Grant activities include presenters on the topic; mini training that focuses on disaster preparedness and prevention; community engagement, pre-conference sessions, partnering with local and state emergency management agencies to prepare for and, if the need arises, respond to health emergencies and natural or manmade disasters.

A mini-conference will be held March 17. The event is free, but registration is required at https://tacqe.com/login/?aid=TTA_5304.

Sligh-Conway is working with Eskew and Days to enhance communications among agencies like South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation and others with consumers during disasters.

This grant is housed in the Department of Human Services in the Rehabilitation Program at South Carolina State University.

For more information about the grant, contact Dr. Cassandra Sligh-Conway at csligh-dewalt@scsu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0