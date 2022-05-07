SCSU partners with Greystar for virtual internship program

South Carolina State University has joined with Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC (Greystar) and Project Destined for a three-year accredited and paid virtual internship program.

“We strive to give South Carolina State University’s students the best possible career opportunities and experiences, and Project Destined has been one of the best platforms that enables real-world experiences,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the SC State College of Business. “It is a pleasure to hear positive feedback from our students involved in the program and how working with Greystar is influencing them to pursue a career in real estate.

Greystar is a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties. Project Destined is a social impact education and investment platform that specializes in training underserved youth.

Greystar will be providing 10 students of diverse backgrounds with mentorship and the opportunity to work with a leading rental housing real estate firm, where live transactions will help participants gain real-world experience, and build connections in the real estate industry.

SC State students will receive three hours of college course credit for completing the program in addition to a $500 stipend.

Project Destined will support the launch of SC State’s Inaugural Real Estate Club providing members with best-in-class networking opportunities and career-building tools. Greystar will provide an Investment Bootcamp for SC State students which includes an overview of commercial real estate (CRE) investing.

In 2020, Project Destined and Greystar partnered to launch the program in Durham, North Carolina, for students attending Global Scholars Academy Middle School, Hillside High School, and North Carolina Central University. Since its launch, Project Destined and Greystar have partnered in six markets -- Boston, Charleston, Durham, Houston, Orange County, California, and Washington D.C. -- engaged with students from 15 historically Black colleges and universities.

In addition, Project Destined’s platform has grown 10 times since Greystar’s partnership in 2020 and now serves over 500 undergraduates per year across 25 U.S. and International markets and 60+ universities.

“We have hit major milestones since partnering with Greystar in 2020,” said Cedric Bobo, Co-Founder of Project Destined. “The fact that we are targeting more HBCUs is a positive indication that we will see more opportunities for students in underserved communities. The work we’re doing with Greystar not only exposes students to real-world real estate investment experience but helps them build relationship capital in the industry with one of the leading rental housing firms in the world.”

"We are excited for the opportunity to expand our partnership with Project Destined right in our home-base of South Carolina,” said Bob Faith, founder, chairman and CEO of Greystar. “We believe in investing in the future leaders of the real estate industry and are committed to enabling the same opportunities for students of diverse backgrounds. This starts with a robust internship and mentorship program that provides sustainable growth opportunities. Greystar’s seasoned professionals are proud to share their deep industry insight, guidance and support with Project Destined.”

The organization was co-founded by Bobo, a former Carlyle executive and investment banker. As part of the program, interns will dedicate up to 40 hours per semester to working within the commercial real estate industry. In addition to building a range of technical, financial, and leadership skills, students will participate in team-based competitions every three weeks.

The competitions will comprise presentations on multifamily transactions, offering students the opportunity to collaborate with real estate professionals on real-world scenarios. The program will culminate in a finale, in which each team of interns will present a live investment opportunity to industry leaders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0