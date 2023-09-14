Bettina Mozie has been appointed South Carolina State University’s executive director of the Center for Online and Distance Education.

Mozie is responsible for overseeing the development of online programs and course offerings, training faculty and students on 21st-century academic technology, course design, and hybrid learning.

She joined SC State as an academic specialist in 2018 before becoming the training coordinator and e-learning instructional designer for CODE in 2020.

Mozie has helped establish several online courses and provided over 200 hundred professional development workshops, self-paced courses, and training sessions for faculty and students on campus.

In Fall 2020 she developed the first Blackboard Orientation course for students on campus to help students become acclimated to the online learning environment and achieve academic success.

Mozie’s educational background, experience, and formal training provide a firm foundation for the leadership position, said Dr. Frederick Evans, SC State provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“Ms. Mozie is in a position to lead SC State through the development of a robust virtual academic environment to support the demands of new learners,” Evans said.

Mozie received a second Master’s of Education in teaching online and distance education from Ashford University in 2018.

She has worked in education for over a decade as an online instructor, executive assistant, education consultant, Microsoft Office instructor, and student services coordinator. She was the first Boys and Girls Club director in Fairfield County when the program was implemented in 2009.

Mozie serves on several committees at SC State.

She is the founder of TruLearn Education Consulting and Tutoring Services in Columbia, South Carolina. She is an advocate for reading literacy and inspires young children to enjoy reading at an early age.