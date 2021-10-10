SCSU institutes student retention measures

South Carolina State University is working to improve its student retention rate with comprehensive measures, including the hiring of professional advisors and the review of its retention activities.
Board trustee Dr. Doris Helms addressed the issue during an academic affairs committee report made during the board’s Oct. 6 meeting.
"We all know that retention is a major focus for S.C. State. Overall retention has been hovering around 72 percent. Based on a study done in the years 2014-15 and 2018-19, freshman attrition rate moved during that time from 30 percent to 42 percent. Of course, we want to move it even further,” Helms said.
She said the university has hired four professional advisors in the Office of Student Success and Retention programs to help with retention.
“COVID has played havoc with measures, but overall we need to do better. We need to increase retention, we want to increase enrollment. We've had a very thorough review of our retention activities by Dr. Jesulon Gibbs-Brown, who is the acting associate provost for academic affairs, and Dr. Diane Bruce, who is the SSRP retention manager,” Helms said.
“If it ever crossed your mind that we were not doing enough, reviewing these reports should let you know that we are doing as much as we possibly can,” she said.
As part of her report, she said S.C. State Provost Dr. Learie Luke also presented an overview of the strategic priorities for academic affairs, including personnel and professional development and academic programs and buildings.
“If you really want to know what's at the heart of a university, it's ... academic programs and the quality of its academic programs,” Helms said.
Helms said the following programs had been approved by the Commission on Higher Education and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges: certificate in professional writing; certificate in global studies; certificate in wellness promotion; graduate certificate in addiction and trauma; B.S. degree in cybersecurity; B.S. degree in mechatronic engineering; M.A. in rehabilitation counseling; M.Ed. in counselor education.
“Of course, we did some program closures to include the B.S. in business education, the M.S. in individual and family development and the Lowcountry Graduate Center as an off-campus instructional site.
“We still need to do a thorough review of our academic programs. We are in the process of reviewing our general education programs, which is sort of one of the pillars of the academic experience,” she said, noting that the university is working to remain in compliance with the Report and Educate About Campus Hazing, or REACH, Act.
She also reported that Luke had been selected as review committee chair for SACSCOC accreditation visits.
Following Helms’ report, the board approved several resolutions, including that for a copier fleet reduction contract totaling just over $352,000.
“Normally, if you were to replace every single copier with the same one that we have, it would cost us over a million dollars,” Luke said.
They also approved the following: a revised graduate studies manual; reauthorization of the Ed.S. Program track for superintendents; and the university’s December 2021 graduates.
Luke said there are currently 52 graduates, but that it will likely increase to 75 by the time of graduation.
Faculty Senate
S.C. State Faculty Senate President Dr. David Staten said S.C. State President Alex Conyers made a presentation at the senate’s first meeting.
“The faculty are looking forward to some changes at the university. Just remind you that there's still a 'no confidence' vote with regard to the provost that's on the table from the faculty senate. Nevertheless, the faculty senate continues to move forward and we're focused on the recruitment and retention of qualified faculty and administrators at S.C. State University,” Staten said.
“Salary equity is definitely an issue that's high on our priority list. The faculty senate completed a preliminary salary equity study, and we look forward to a more comprehensive study so that we can bring faculty in line with what our peers are making across the state and nation,” he said.
Staten continued, “Faculty senate continues to be concerned about shared governance, faculty and student safety with COVID-19 still prevalent around the nation. We definitely have to do something about enhancing faculty morale, increasing the university's enrollment. Our faculty want to be actively involved in that process.
"We must adhere to the university's stated policies and procedures. The faculty senate will continue to be involved in examining and looking at the university policies and procedures.”
1890
Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 Research and Extension Program, said the program has acquired several grants, including $750,000 from the USDA’s Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers program and $462,000 from the Natural Resources Conservation Center.
"Over the last quarter since you all met, we've acquired $1.2 million in grants from USDA ... and we have an international expansion initiative from the Center for Global Agriculture and USDA," Whitesides said, with two university officials already in West Africa as part of that grant.
The 1890 program has also offered its first College 101 Workshop for students.
“What's unique to our 1890 program is we have the only program area in education innovation and support. ... We have our ag innovation scholars engaged with us. We do that all across the state of South Carolina to kind of engage our students,” Whitesides said.
The 1890 program has also signed a memorandum of understanding with South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe near McCormick.
“With the new formation of the new college of agriculture, it creates a direct pipeline of students from the Governor's School into our university. ... We’ll be doing summer camps with them through our 1890 program, exposing our kids going to John de la Howe, and one week we'll take from all across the state. So we'll have approximately 400 kids that will attending summer camp there already,” Whitesides said.
The 1890 program also had its two-day Lowcountry Agribusiness Tour, where “we went from organic farms to vertical farms to traditional row-crop farming,” he said, noting that a high tunnel production and management hybrid workshop in Anderson was also held as part of 1890’s programming activities.
“We are the major outreach arm of the university. ... We try to make sure that we give top-notch programs ... We have direct programming in 32 of the 46 counties, but we have the ability to deliver programs in all 46 counties through our mobile technology unit,” Whitesides said.
