SCSU institutes student retention measures

The 1890 program has also offered its first College 101 Workshop for students.

“What's unique to our 1890 program is we have the only program area in education innovation and support. ... We have our ag innovation scholars engaged with us. We do that all across the state of South Carolina to kind of engage our students,” Whitesides said.

The 1890 program has also signed a memorandum of understanding with South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe near McCormick.

“With the new formation of the new college of agriculture, it creates a direct pipeline of students from the Governor's School into our university. ... We’ll be doing summer camps with them through our 1890 program, exposing our kids going to John de la Howe, and one week we'll take from all across the state. So we'll have approximately 400 kids that will attending summer camp there already,” Whitesides said.

The 1890 program also had its two-day Lowcountry Agribusiness Tour, where “we went from organic farms to vertical farms to traditional row-crop farming,” he said, noting that a high tunnel production and management hybrid workshop in Anderson was also held as part of 1890’s programming activities.

“We are the major outreach arm of the university. ... We try to make sure that we give top-notch programs ... We have direct programming in 32 of the 46 counties, but we have the ability to deliver programs in all 46 counties through our mobile technology unit,” Whitesides said.

